Warframe's Nora Night Has New Rewards To Offer In Nightwave: Nora’s Choice

Nightwave Intermission 3 concluded, but a new limited-time event is here with exclusive rewards.

Warframe's newest season offers 30 unique rewards containing Tenno-sought treasures, weapons, cosmetics, and mods through Nightwave: Nora's Choice. This is a limited-time event from Nora Night, the pirate radio station host.

Players can chase after new rewards and some returning fan favorites. The rewards include Ride The Wave Glyph, Waveform Euphemera, Eros Ephemera, Forma Bundles, Umbra Forma, Keratose Sugatra, and Nora's Choice Creds.

Although Warframe Yareli was introduced in the Sisters of Parvos update in July, players can now earn exclusive Yareli-inspired gear. It includes the Yareli and Merulina Noggle Statue, Ride the Wave Poster, and Exposing Harpoon Augment Mod. There are additional customizations such as Harrow Crucis and Yareli Physalia Helmets.

Completing daily and weekly challenges offer unique rewards so players won't get awarded duplicates. Instead of duplicates, players will receive 50 Nora's Choice Creds. These Creds are an in-game currency that can be spent to obtain new items.

Player's can find daily and weekly challenges and rewards listed in the Nightwave system menu. The Nightwave menu is accessible through the Orbiter’s Navigation Console or the main menu.

Leveling up their Nightwave rank unlocks rewards and Nightwave Creds. These ranks function similarly to season passes found in other games. There are 30 ranks in every Nightwave.

Here is the 30 rank reward list:

  1. 150 Nora’s Choice Cred
  2. Transmission Color Palette
  3. Two Weapon Slots
  4. Eros Ephemera
  5. Noggle Statue - Yareli and Merulina
  6. 50 Nora’s Choice Cred
  7. Three Forma Bundle
  8. Orokin Reactor
  9. Keratose Sugatra
  10. Saturn Six Scene
  11. 50 Nora’s Choice Cred
  12. Three Forma Bundle
  13. 20,000 Kuva
  14. Rifle Riven Mod
  15. Ride The Wave Glyph
  16. 50 Nora’s Choice Cred
  17. Weapon Exilus Adapter
  18. Two-Handed Nikana Maligna Skin
  19. Athari Liset Skin
  20. Exposing Harpoon Augment Mod
  21. 50 Nora’s Choice Cred
  22. Ride The Wave Poster
  23. Precision Strike Augment Mod
  24. 50 Nora’s Choice Cred
  25. Boolean Syandana
  26. Arcane Energize x3
  27. Three Forma Bundle
  28. Frakta Shoulder Guard
  29. Umbra Forma
  30. Waveform Ephemera

Nora's Choice is the newest Nightwave season in Warframe, and it's now live. Digital Extremes has not set an end date for the event.

