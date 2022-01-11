Warframe Prime Resurgence Unvaults 18 Retired Prime Warframes Until January 25
This final chance to earn or buy your ideal Prime Warframe is split into two parts, so act quick if what you want can only be earned during Part 1.
Developer Digital Extremes is offering Warframe players another chance to earn some of the online multiplayer game's powerful Prime Warframes that were previously retired. The developer is advertising this opportunity as a final chance, and one that ends on January 25.
This last chance is being called the Prime Resurgence--it's the first time Digital Extremes has implemented an unvaulting program into Warframe, allowing players to unlock retired content. Prime Resurgence is divided into two parts, each offering different Prime Warframes for you to unlock. Part 1 is live from January 11 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET to January 18 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET, and Part 2 picks up immediately right after and continues until January 25 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET.
Prime Resurgence Part 1
- Mag Prime
- Nova Prime
- Limbo Prime
- Trinity Prime
- Mesa Prime
- Hydroid Prime
- Volt Prime
- Loki Prime
- Rhino Prime
- Nyx Prime
Prime Resurgence Part 2
- Vauban Prime
- Ash Prime
- Oberon Prime
- Nekros Prime
- Saryn Prime
- Valkyr Prime
- Ember Prime
- Frost Prime
- Rhino Prime
- Nyx Prime
In order to access and unlock these Prime Warframes, you'll have to earn or buy in-game currency and then go to Varzia Dax (in Maroo's Bazaar) to awaken the Orokin Prime Vanguard. Once there, you can exchange Aya (which can be earned in-game from select missions and bounties) for Void Relics, which contain Prime Parts--the necessary components for building a Prime Warframe. You can also give the vanguard Regal Aya (which can only be bought through the in-game store) for fully built Prime Warframes.
If you haven't touched Warframe in a while and have no idea what a Prime Warframe is, just know that they're pretty good. They represent what a given Warframe looked and behaved like during the Orokin Era, which translates into radically different looks as well as increased base stats and additional polarity slots. Basically, if there's a Prime variant of a Warframe you like using, you should strive to unlock that variant--you'll have more options in how you want to customize your Warframe to fit your ideal playstyle.
