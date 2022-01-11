Warframe Prime Resurgence Unvaults 18 Retired Prime Warframes Until January 25

Developer Digital Extremes is offering Warframe players another chance to earn some of the online multiplayer game's powerful Prime Warframes that were previously retired. The developer is advertising this opportunity as a final chance, and one that ends on January 25.

This last chance is being called the Prime Resurgence--it's the first time Digital Extremes has implemented an unvaulting program into Warframe, allowing players to unlock retired content. Prime Resurgence is divided into two parts, each offering different Prime Warframes for you to unlock. Part 1 is live from January 11 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET to January 18 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET, and Part 2 picks up immediately right after and continues until January 25 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET.

Prime Resurgence Part 1

Mag Prime

Nova Prime

Limbo Prime

Trinity Prime

Mesa Prime

Hydroid Prime

Volt Prime

Loki Prime

Rhino Prime

Nyx Prime

Prime Resurgence Part 2

Vauban Prime

Ash Prime

Oberon Prime

Nekros Prime

Saryn Prime

Valkyr Prime

Ember Prime

Frost Prime

Rhino Prime

Nyx Prime

In order to access and unlock these Prime Warframes, you'll have to earn or buy in-game currency and then go to Varzia Dax (in Maroo's Bazaar) to awaken the Orokin Prime Vanguard. Once there, you can exchange Aya (which can be earned in-game from select missions and bounties) for Void Relics, which contain Prime Parts--the necessary components for building a Prime Warframe. You can also give the vanguard Regal Aya (which can only be bought through the in-game store) for fully built Prime Warframes.

If you haven't touched Warframe in a while and have no idea what a Prime Warframe is, just know that they're pretty good. They represent what a given Warframe looked and behaved like during the Orokin Era, which translates into radically different looks as well as increased base stats and additional polarity slots. Basically, if there's a Prime variant of a Warframe you like using, you should strive to unlock that variant--you'll have more options in how you want to customize your Warframe to fit your ideal playstyle.