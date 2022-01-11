Warframe Prime Resurgence Unvaults 18 Retired Prime Warframes Until January 25

This final chance to earn or buy your ideal Prime Warframe is split into two parts, so act quick if what you want can only be earned during Part 1.

By on

Comments

Developer Digital Extremes is offering Warframe players another chance to earn some of the online multiplayer game's powerful Prime Warframes that were previously retired. The developer is advertising this opportunity as a final chance, and one that ends on January 25.

This last chance is being called the Prime Resurgence--it's the first time Digital Extremes has implemented an unvaulting program into Warframe, allowing players to unlock retired content. Prime Resurgence is divided into two parts, each offering different Prime Warframes for you to unlock. Part 1 is live from January 11 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET to January 18 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET, and Part 2 picks up immediately right after and continues until January 25 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET.

Click To Unmute
  1. Dying Light 2 - 500 Hours To 100%? | GameSpot News
  2. The 11 Most Difficult Bosses in Video Games
  3. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Savathûn's Throne World
  4. Monster Hunter Rise - PC vs. Switch Graphics Comparison
  5. Pokémon Legends: Arceus - A World of Adventure Awaits in Hisui
  6. Why We're Excited for Gaming in 2022
  7. Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - Switch Announce Trailer
  8. Far Cry 6: CONTROL - Play as Pagan Min - DLC Launch Trailer
  9. VALORANT - "Set. It. Off." Episode 4: Act 1 Kickoff Trailer
  10. Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - Official Reveal Trailer
  11. VALORANT - Official Episode 4 Cinematic "WARM UP"
  12. It's Time You Played Resident Evil: Code Veronica

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: First 57 Minutes of Warframe The New War Gameplay

Prime Resurgence Part 1

  • Mag Prime
  • Nova Prime
  • Limbo Prime
  • Trinity Prime
  • Mesa Prime
  • Hydroid Prime
  • Volt Prime
  • Loki Prime
  • Rhino Prime
  • Nyx Prime

Prime Resurgence Part 2

  • Vauban Prime
  • Ash Prime
  • Oberon Prime
  • Nekros Prime
  • Saryn Prime
  • Valkyr Prime
  • Ember Prime
  • Frost Prime
  • Rhino Prime
  • Nyx Prime

In order to access and unlock these Prime Warframes, you'll have to earn or buy in-game currency and then go to Varzia Dax (in Maroo's Bazaar) to awaken the Orokin Prime Vanguard. Once there, you can exchange Aya (which can be earned in-game from select missions and bounties) for Void Relics, which contain Prime Parts--the necessary components for building a Prime Warframe. You can also give the vanguard Regal Aya (which can only be bought through the in-game store) for fully built Prime Warframes.

If you haven't touched Warframe in a while and have no idea what a Prime Warframe is, just know that they're pretty good. They represent what a given Warframe looked and behaved like during the Orokin Era, which translates into radically different looks as well as increased base stats and additional polarity slots. Basically, if there's a Prime variant of a Warframe you like using, you should strive to unlock that variant--you'll have more options in how you want to customize your Warframe to fit your ideal playstyle.

The Best Games For Hanging Out With Friends Online
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Warframe
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
PC
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)