Warframe Players Get Free Content Every Week To Celebrate 9th Anniversary
Happy birthday, Warframe!
Warframe is celebrating its ninth anniversary this year, and developer Digital Extremes is marking the milestone by offering up weekly rewards and other special bonuses. The game was initially released on PC in March 2013 before coming to consoles later.
Everyone who simply logs in to Warframe over the next week fives will get free gifts like Dex skins, weapon slots, armor, glyphs, and other content that normally costs money. What's more, Digital Extremes announced that the Warframe merch store is adding new gear like t-shirts and pins, as well as some merch that's exclusive to players who reach Mastery Rank in the game.
As for the free gifts, Digital Extremes is kicking things off by giving all players a free Wisp Dex skin that will show up their in-game inbox. Over the next five weeks, players will get even more content, including the following:
Week 1 Alert Delivered Monday, March 28
- Dex Sybaris + Weapon Slot
- Dex Nouchali Syandana
- Weekend Credit Booster
Week 2 Alert Delivered Monday, April 4
- Dex Furis + Weapon Slot
- Excalibur Dex Skin
- Weekend Affinity Booster
Week 3 Alert Delivered Monday, April 11
- Dex Dakra + Weapon Slot
- Dex Raksaka Armor
- Weekend Credit Booster
Week 4 Alert Delivered Monday, April 18
- Liset Dex Skin
- Excalibur Dex Glyph
- Weekend Affinity Booster
Week 5 Alert Delivered Monday, April 25
- Rhino Dex Skin
- Excalibur Dex Noggle
- Weekend Credit and Affinity Booster
The next Warframe, Garuda Prime, is now available in Warframe as well through the latest Prime Access rotation. She comes with special gear, including the Nagantaka Prime, which is a special golden version of her crossbow. It has an alt-fire that shoots bolts that have a chance of causing bleeding, while headshots can provide a boost to trigger speed.
Finally, Digital Extremes confirmed that Warframe's partnership with PUBG Mobile will continue through April 19. As announced previously, PUBG Mobile players can complete certain missions and events to unlock Warframe skins in PUBG Mobile.
