Warframe Players Get Free Content Every Week To Celebrate 9th Anniversary

Warframe is celebrating its ninth anniversary this year, and developer Digital Extremes is marking the milestone by offering up weekly rewards and other special bonuses. The game was initially released on PC in March 2013 before coming to consoles later.

Everyone who simply logs in to Warframe over the next week fives will get free gifts like Dex skins, weapon slots, armor, glyphs, and other content that normally costs money. What's more, Digital Extremes announced that the Warframe merch store is adding new gear like t-shirts and pins, as well as some merch that's exclusive to players who reach Mastery Rank in the game.

Nine years and counting

As for the free gifts, Digital Extremes is kicking things off by giving all players a free Wisp Dex skin that will show up their in-game inbox. Over the next five weeks, players will get even more content, including the following:

Week 1 Alert Delivered Monday, March 28

Dex Sybaris + Weapon Slot

Dex Nouchali Syandana

Weekend Credit Booster

Week 2 Alert Delivered Monday, April 4

Dex Furis + Weapon Slot

Excalibur Dex Skin

Weekend Affinity Booster

Week 3 Alert Delivered Monday, April 11

Dex Dakra + Weapon Slot

Dex Raksaka Armor

Weekend Credit Booster

Week 4 Alert Delivered Monday, April 18

Liset Dex Skin

Excalibur Dex Glyph

Weekend Affinity Booster

Week 5 Alert Delivered Monday, April 25

Rhino Dex Skin

Excalibur Dex Noggle

Weekend Credit and Affinity Booster

The next Warframe, Garuda Prime, is now available in Warframe as well through the latest Prime Access rotation. She comes with special gear, including the Nagantaka Prime, which is a special golden version of her crossbow. It has an alt-fire that shoots bolts that have a chance of causing bleeding, while headshots can provide a boost to trigger speed.

Finally, Digital Extremes confirmed that Warframe's partnership with PUBG Mobile will continue through April 19. As announced previously, PUBG Mobile players can complete certain missions and events to unlock Warframe skins in PUBG Mobile.