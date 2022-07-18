Warframe Dev Reveals New MMORPG, Soulframe, With Impressive First Trailer

Warframe developer Digital Extremes has announced a new game called Soulframe. Revealed as part of the developer's TennoCon 2022 event this weekend, Soulframe is a free-to-play action "hybrid-MMORPG" that is now in early development.

A cinematic teaser trailer was shown during TennoCon, and Digital Extremes says it means to invoke themes of "romanticism and fantasy." Check it out below.

Soulframe's creative director is Geoff Crookes. The developer said in a statement that Soulframe will "pull inspiration from the elaborate fantasy worlds that we fell in love with growing up."

Crookes added: "Our team is really interested in this idea of nature and humanity colliding and we’ll be exploring a lot of those themes through our own lens while playing with ideas of restoration and exploration."

Digital Extremes said it will develop Soulframe alongside the community as part of a "transparent, collaborative, and an iterative process..."

Players can visit the newly launched Soulframe website where they can solve a puzzle and then register for email updates. Players can also lock in their in-game on the website.

It’s an exciting time for #Warframe as Rebecca Ford transitions to Creative Director while Steve Sinclair and others focus their efforts on a brand new game, #Soulframe.



It's still very early days for Soulframe, and there is no word yet on platforms or a release date.

Warframe was released all the way back in 2013, and Digital Extremes has steadily and impressively supported the game regularly since then. The game has gone on to become a huge success, reaching about 50 million players.

Development on Warframe will continue as other members of the team switch to Soulframe. At TennoCon, Digital Extremes shared more footage of the open-world story expansion, The Duviri Paradox, and announced a new story expansion called Veilbreaker.