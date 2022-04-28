Warcraft Mobile Game To Be Revealed May 3

Blizzard will officially reveal its new Warcraft mobile game on May 3, the company has announced.

"The Warcraft universe continues to capture imaginations across the globe with enlightening experiences and immersive gameplay, that are the foundation for World of Warcraft and Hearthstone," an official Blizzard blog post reads. "We are happy to present a new mobile game for the heroes of Azeroth looking to play on the go, and we can't wait to get it into your hands."

Join us for the reveal of a new mobile game set in the #Warcraft Universe.

📆 May 3rd

🕙 10am PT

🌐 https://t.co/hb3oiYHQrm pic.twitter.com/Tr8zIQmIHp — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) April 28, 2022

The official reveal will happen at 10 AM PT/ 1 PM ET. There's not much more to go on than that, but the blog post announcing the date of the reveal does feature a never-before-seen image: a logo of a gear and lightning bolt.

What exactly that could mean for the Warcraft mobile game is unclear. Blizzard seems to have intentionally framed the game as not being a World of Warcraft mobile game, but rather one set in the game's larger universe. Warcraft, of course, started as an RTS series, leading some to believe a mobile Warcraft game could return to the franchise's strategy roots. We'll know more May 3.