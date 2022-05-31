Warcraft 3: Reforged News Is Coming "Soon," Blizzard President Promises

News on the future of Warcraft III: Reforged is coming sometime in June, according to a recent tweet from Blizzard president Mike Ybarra.

Responding to a fan asking about news from the Warcraft III: Reforged team, Ybarra simply replied "You'll hear from them soon (in June)."

You'll hear from them soon (in June). — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) May 28, 2022

Warcraft III: Reforged launched in 2020 to lackluster reviews and harsh criticism from longtime fans of the original version. The remaster of Blizzard's classic RTS featured modernized visuals, but many of the other changes and improvements shown in the game's early trailers weren't present in the launch version. It also lacked features present in the original Warcraft III, such as ranked ladders, custom campaign support, player profiles, and more.

Adding insult to injury was the fact that the original version of Warcraft III became unavailable, with owners of the original game instead forced to download Reforged. Blizzard went so far to modify its normal return policy for Warcraft III: Reforged, allowing any players who purchased the game and weren't happy with it to request a refund, no questions asked. A report from last summer stated mismanagement and a reduced budget were to blame for Warcraft III: Reforged releasing in such a disappointing state.

There hasn't been news on the future of Warcraft III: Reforged since August 2020, when Blizzard wrote that player profiles were in the works. Much of the Warcraft III: Reforged team has moved on since the shuttering of Blizzard's "classic games division" in early 2021, which also worked on Starcraft: Remastered. The most recent patch for Warcraft III: Reforged was patch 1.32.10 on April 13, 2021, which focused on balance changes between Humans vs. Undead and Orc vs. Night Elf matchups.

It's a little hard to predict then what "news" could be coming from whatever remains of the Warcraft III: Reforged team. Ideally, it will be to announce an update that will include many of the missing features fans have been asking for since launch. Or perhaps Blizzard will make good on its initial promise of revamping the game's story, cutscenes, and voice acting to more properly align with modern Warcraft lore.

Of course, it could be neither of those options, but the good news is fans wanting to learn more about the future of Warcraft III: Reforged won't have to wait long.