War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius' Antagonist Now A Playable Unit

Square Enix has added a new unit to their RPB mobile game War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. As a part of the latest update, players can now add Sadali to their roster and use him to boost their allies. Players can also test the Sadali units in a unique quest available now.

Sadali is an Ultra Rare unit that specializes in wind elements. His main job is Crystal Sanctum Founder and has sub-jobs of Devout and Kotodama Wielder. Sadali's skills include the following:

Limit Burst: Crystallite Reckoning – Sadali raises his Magic Attack Res Piercing Rate before dealing significant damage to the target based on his MAG stat.

Rush Not Thy Fate – This skill inflicts medium damage based on the caster's MAG stat to targets in a large area of effect, reduces their CT, and lowers their Agility for one turn.

Sacred Sacrament – Raises all Elemental Resistances of allies within an area around self and adds status removals (AP Auto-Restore/Additional Damage effect) to attacks for three turns.

In addition to Sadali, the Ultra Rare Culmination card will also be introduced. It'll cost 70 in-game currency and increases your party's area of attack resistance and the critical evasion of wind-type units. When at max level, wind-type units will receive an agility boost from the card. When equipped with Sadali, the card boosts both his Healing Power and Magic. When it's equipped with Gilgamesh or Whisper, it boosts their Max HP.

War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it on the App Store, Google Play, and Amazon App Store.

