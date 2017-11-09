Walmart's Black Friday Sale: All The Nintendo Switch, PS4, And Xbox One Deals Revealed

Walmart has released its flyer for Black Friday, and as expected it contains tons of sales on consoles and games. The sale starts at 6 PM local time on Thanksgiving (November 23) in stores, and at 12:01 on Friday, November 24 online.

Right on the front page, you'll see you can pick up a Nintendo Switch, suggesting Walmart has it in stock, but at the full price of $299. You can also pick up a PlayStation 4 (1 TB) for $199, and an Xbox One (500 GB) for $189. Tons of accessories are on sale too, like controllers for all three consoles, and you can get $100 off the PS4 Gran Turismo Sport VR Bundle (camera, headset, and game), which is on for $299 during the sale.

There are some great deals on games too. Switch's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild special edition is on for $49, and you can get Call of Duty: WWII for PS4 and Xbox One for $43. For $29 each, you can get games like WWE 2K18, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and Grand Theft Auto V for PS4, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, and 1-2 Switch.

PS4's Horizon: Zero Dawn will be on sale for $19, and so will Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands. There are many other deals available this Black Friday, and to see them all you can check out Walmart's flyer here. For more Black Friday sales, check out the deals at GameStop, Target, and Kohl's.