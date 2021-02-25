Walmart Xbox Series X Restock Set For 3 PM ET Today

Microsoft's flagship console, the Xbox Series X, will be restocked at Walmart today at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET, a Walmart spokesperson told GameSpot. You'll be able to buy the Series X outright for its regular list price of $500 or through Xbox All Access, Microsoft's payment plan that lets you pay off your console in monthly increments. For those who qualify, Xbox All Access option comes with 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes EA Play and xCloud game streaming, and costs $35 per month over 24 months for Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series X $500 See at Walmart Xbox All Access $35/month for Series X See at Walmart

The Walmart restock comes after a big Xbox restock at Target earlier this morning. The Series S remains much easier to find in stock than its more powerful counterpart--it's still available to buy at GameStop.

With March nearly here, console shortages are still a major issue for both hopeful Xbox Series X and PS5 buyers, and it looks like things aren't going to improve until summer at the earliest. Microsoft recently told The New York Times it expects Xbox Series X|S stock will be "constrained at least through June" and hasn't shared specific restock news for 2021.