Walmart Xbox Series X Restock Set For 3 PM ET Today (Update: Out Of Stock)

Update: The Xbox All Access bundles at Walmart seem to be out of stock now.

Microsoft's flagship console, the Xbox Series X, is in stock now at Walmart and available to buy with Xbox All Access, Microsoft's payment plan that lets you pay off your console in monthly increments. It's not available to buy outright for $500 as previously anticipated. For those who qualify, Xbox All Access option comes with 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes EA Play and xCloud game streaming, and costs $35 per month over 24 months for Xbox Series X.

Xbox All Access $35/month for Series X See at Walmart

The Walmart restock comes after a big Xbox restock at Target earlier this morning. The Series S remains much easier to buy during restocks than its more powerful counterpart, often staying in stock for hours after the Series X has sold out.

With March nearly here, console shortages are still a major issue for both hopeful Xbox Series X and PS5 buyers, and it looks like things aren't going to improve until summer at the earliest. Microsoft recently told The New York Times it expects Xbox Series X|S stock will be "constrained at least through June" and hasn't shared specific restock news for 2021.