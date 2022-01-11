Walmart Is Restocking The PS5 And Xbox Series X This Week

If you're still on the hunt for a PS5 or Xbox Series X, Walmart has announced a new restock for both consoles. This Thursday at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET, the PS5, PS5 Digital, and Xbox Series X will be available to purchase online (h/t Wario64). Unfortunately, the restocks will only be available for Walmart+ members.

Locking the hard-to-find consoles behind subscription walls has become common in recent months. Walmart isn't alone in doing this. Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy all had restocks over the holiday season that were only available for members.

Walmart+ costs $13 per month or $98 for an annual membership. Similar to Amazon Prime, Walmart+ unlocks free next-day or two-day shipping on thousands of items. While Walmart+ does have a 15-day free trial, you have to be a paid subscriber to purchase the PS5 or Xbox Series X during these "early access" events.

We haven't seen many PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks this month, but Best Buy and GameStop (bundles) both restocked the Series X earlier today (January 11). GameStop's bundles are still available--if you're willing to shell out $750 or more for add-ons you may or may not want. Meanwhile, the Series S has been far easier to find lately, and it's currently in stock at Amazon. The Walmart restock will be particularly notable for the PS5, as Sony's console remains the harder of the two to find.

Make sure to check out our PS5 and Xbox Series X restock guides for a list of retailer links and tips for securing a console.