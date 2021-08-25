Walmart Is Restocking The PS5 And Xbox Series X At 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET

Walmart has announced another PS5 and Xbox Series X restock for today, August 25. The PS5 and Xbox Series X will be available at Walmart at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. Both consoles will be available as standalone purchases and cost $500 each. If you're looking for the Xbox Series S, both Amazon and the Microsoft Store have the $300 console in stock right now.

Each time Walmart has announced a PS5 and Xbox Series X restock ahead of time, units have (unsurprisingly) sold out very quickly. Often times, Walmart refreshes stock every 10 minutes, likely to help reduce strain on servers and to fight off bots. That said, you'll still have to be fast (and lucky). Walmart did recently alter its system to make you press and hold the purchase button to try to combat bots, though. The listings will update to "sold out" once all of Walmart's stock is gone.

We recommend signing into your Walmart account and ensuring your payment info is up to date. Make sure you have the listings pulled up on your computer or phone prior to the restock time.

Though the PS5 and Xbox Series X have been available for more than nine months, it remains a challenge to secure either console. We've been tracking PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks since the preorder stage roughly a year ago. In recent weeks, we've seen multiple restocks for both consoles, though it's not uncommon for the consoles to be sold as pricey bundles. This detail makes the standalone console restocks even more difficult to score.