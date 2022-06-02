Walmart Is Hosting A PS5 Restock Today, And The Horizon Bundle Is Included

Walmart's latest PS5 restock goes live today, June 2, at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. Like many other Walmart restocks, you have to be a Walmart+ subscriber to snag a console. This particular PlayStation 5 restock is more exciting than previous ones, though, as it will feature both standalone PS5 consoles and the recently revealed Horizon Forbidden West bundles. The Horizon Forbidden West bundles come with a digital copy of the game and save you $20 overall versus buying the console and game individually.

As always with Walmart+ promotions, you have to be a paying member to take part in the restock. So if you currently are using the 30-day free trial, you need to make sure that you sign up for either a monthly plan for $13/month or snag a one-year membership for $98.

PlayStation 5 restocks don't pop up too often these days, and almost all of them sell out within minutes. However, Sony's sales projections for the console could mean that the PS5 will be easier to find in the coming months.

If you manage to snag a PS5, we have a bunch of buying guides to help you pick out some games and accessories to go along with it, including roundups focused on PS5 controllers and gaming headsets. Speaking of controllers, it's the perfect time to grab an extra one for PlayStation 5. Sony's annual Days of Play sale is ongoing, and it includes DualSense controllers for only $59.

