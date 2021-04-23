Walmart Has Adorable New Pokemon Snap Bundles For Preorder—If You Hurry

If you haven't preordered New Pokemon Snap for Nintendo Switch, Walmart has a pair of adorable bundles up for grabs. The bundles cost $60 each--the regular list price of the game--and come with Pokemon-themed hats. We imagine these will sell out before the game launches next Friday, April 30, so you may want to lock in your preorder as soon as possible. Walmart is offering free release day delivery for both bundles.

These bundles are the best preorder deals we've seen for New Pokemon Snap thus far. Target was offering a magnetic picture frame with New Pokemon Snap preorders, but the retailer sold out of all preorders a while back.

The sequel to the N64 classic places you in the role of a Pokemon researcher in the Lental region. There's a strange phenomenon occurring in the Lental region that's causing Pokemon to glow. Your job is to take photographs of Pokemon in their natural habitat to observe their behaviors and unravel the mystery. New Pokemon Snap features a wide variety of Pokemon across numerous generations.