The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Walmart Has Adorable New Pokemon Snap Bundles For Preorder—If You Hurry
You can get a free knitted Pikachu hat or Poke Ball cap when preordering New Pokemon Snap at Walmart.
If you haven't preordered New Pokemon Snap for Nintendo Switch, Walmart has a pair of adorable bundles up for grabs. The bundles cost $60 each--the regular list price of the game--and come with Pokemon-themed hats. We imagine these will sell out before the game launches next Friday, April 30, so you may want to lock in your preorder as soon as possible. Walmart is offering free release day delivery for both bundles.
New Pokemon Snap + Pikachu Knit Cap
$60
This New Pokemon Snap bundle comes with a Pikachu knit cap. We especially like that this beanie has little Pikachu ears. If you have a huge Pikachu fan in your life, this bundle would definitely make a great gift.
New Pokemon Snap + Poke Ball Hat
$60
If you're more of a baseball cap kind of Pokemon fan, you can get a bundle with a snapback featuring a Poke Ball on the front.
These bundles are the best preorder deals we've seen for New Pokemon Snap thus far. Target was offering a magnetic picture frame with New Pokemon Snap preorders, but the retailer sold out of all preorders a while back.
The sequel to the N64 classic places you in the role of a Pokemon researcher in the Lental region. There's a strange phenomenon occurring in the Lental region that's causing Pokemon to glow. Your job is to take photographs of Pokemon in their natural habitat to observe their behaviors and unravel the mystery. New Pokemon Snap features a wide variety of Pokemon across numerous generations.
Best Deals And Sales This Week
- Today Only: Get A Super-Fast 1TB SSD For Just $100
- Best Gaming Deals On Friday: Persona 5 Strikers For $40, Monster Hunter Rise For $50, And More
- GameStop's Big Spring Sale Is Live Now
- + Show More Best Deals And Sales This Week Links (3)
- 9 Free PS4 And PSVR Games Up For Grabs Now
- More Than 600 Xbox Games Discounted In Massive Spring Sale
- Animal Crossing Build-A-Bear Collection Sold Out, More Coming Soon
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation