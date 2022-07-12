Walmart Anti-Prime Day Sale: Check Out The Best Deals
Amazon isn't the only retailer with great deals today. Here are some of the best discounts currently available at Walmart.
While Prime Day is the main attraction this week, Walmart isn’t one to be left out of the fun. Today you’ll find hundreds of discounted products, including laptops, TVs, video games, keyboards, and more. The deals won’t stick around long--so be sure to swing by and check out the discounts before making a purchase on Amazon.
Video games are heavily featured in the rollbacks, and the Nintendo Switch, in particular, has some impressive discounts. This includes first-party hits such as Super Mario Odyssey and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. You’ll also find Deathloop on sale for PS5 and Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox Series X.
The full catalog of rollbacks is deep, but Walmart’s website doesn’t make it easy to find the best savings. To help wade through all the bargains, we’ve put together some of our favorite Walmart anti-Prime Day deals below.
Video game deals
Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X are all represented in the sale. If you don’t see anything you like below, be sure to check out our roundups of the best PS5, Xbox, and Switch deals across all retailers.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons -- $47 ($
60)
- Breath of the Wild -- $40 ($
60)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity -- $41 ($
60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land -- $53 ($
60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe -- $50 ($
60)
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit -- $60 ($
100)
- Nintendo Switch Sports -- $40 ($
50)
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus -- $48 ($
60)
- Super Mario Odyssey -- $37 ($
60)
- Super Mario Party -- $40 ($
60)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate -- $50 ($
60)
PlayStation 5 game deals
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition -- $50 ($
60)
- Dying Light 2 -- $35 ($
60)
- Godfall -- $20 ($40)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising -- $15 ($
60)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4) -- $25 ($
60)
- Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart -- $40 ($
70)
- Resident Evil Village -- $29 ($
60)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection -- $30 ($
60)
- Watch Dogs: Legion -- $13 ($
40)
Xbox Series X game deals
- Crash Bandicoot 4 -- $37 ($
60)
- Forza Horizon 5 -- $45 ($
60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition -- $20 ($
60)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed -- $41 ($
50)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga -- $45 ($
60)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy -- $25 ($
60)
- Rainbow Six Extraction -- $19 ($
40)
- Riders Republic -- $22 ($
40)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 -- $26 ($
50)
Laptop deals
Looking for a reasonably priced RTX-equipped laptop? Check out the Legion 5i, which offers an RTX 3050 for just $699. And if you need something on a tight budget, you’ll find the reliable Lenovo CB 3 listed for less than $100.
- Acer Swift 3 -- $399 ($
589)
- Lenovo CB 3 14-Inch Laptop -- $89 ($
280)
- Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop (RTX 3050) -- $699 ($
1,030)
- Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop (GTX 1650) -- $619 ($
799)
- ASUS Laptop L510 -- $209 ($
279)
- ASUS VivoBook 15.6-Inch Laptop -- $329 ($369)
- Acer 315 15.6-Inch Chromebook -- $199 ($
289)
PC gaming deals
You can snag a 34-inch Samsung ultrawide for just $249 during Walmart’s rollback event, along with plenty of other high-quality displays, keyboards, and desktops that are discounted to great new prices.
- Acer ED270R 27-Inch Curved Monitor -- $109 ($
230)
- SteelSeries Level Up Gaming Bundle -- $35 ($
80)
- Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle -- $49 ($
79)
- HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop (RTX 3060) -- $699 ($
899)
- HP All-In-One Desktop Bundle -- $419 ($
539)
- ASUS ROG Strix GL10 Gaming Desktop (GTX 1660 Ti) -- $629 ($
899)
- Samsung 34-Inch Ultrawide Monitor -- $249 ($
400)
- Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition -- $90 ($
130)
- HyperX Alloy Core RGB Keyboard -- $44 ($
50)
- GamingPower PC (Ryzen 5 5600G) -- $599 ($
850)
TV deals
Walmart carries some of the most affordable TVs on the market, and the prices are even lower during this rollback event. If you need a second TV for an extra bedroom or your basement, be sure to check out the RCA 43-inch 4K Roku TV, which is listed for $174, down from $288. Or, you can snag the premium TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series for $398, down from $800. You’ll find some of our other favorite deals below.
- RCA 43-Inch 4K Roku TV -- $174 ($
288)
- LG 65-Inch 4K Smart TV -- $388 ($
498)
- Vizio 55-Inch Class M-Series 4K Smart TV -- $328 ($
498)
- Vizio 50-Inch Class M6 Series 4K Smart TV -- $298 ($
398)
- Sony 55-Inch Class DK55X80J 4K Smart TV -- $598 ($
698)
- TCL 65-Inch Class 4-Series Smart TV -- $398 ($
800)
Soundbar deals
Upgrade your sound system with one of these powerful soundbars. Even the $69 Vizio 2.1 Home Theater Soundbar is a step up from most built-in speakers, making it an easy way to upgrade your game room without breaking the bank.
- Vizio 2.1 Home Theater Soundbar -- $69 ($
128)
- Philips B5305 2.1 Channel Soundbar -- $49 ($
130)
- Vizio V-Series Soundbar -- $99 ($
115)
- TCL Alto 6+ 32 2.1 Channel 240W Soundbar -- $100 ($
130)
- Samsung 170W 2.1 Channel Soundbar -- $99 ($
149)
- Bose Solo 5 Soundbar -- $199 ($
249)
