Walmart Announces Next PS5 Restock, But You'll Have To Wait A Bit

PS5 restocks pop up with little to no notice, but you'll have plenty of time to prepare for Walmart's next PlayStation 5 restock. The retailer is hosting another sales event that's exclusive to Walmart+ members on June 2, and PS5 consoles will be featured in the promotion. The sales event starts on June 2 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET.

As always with Walmart+ promotions, you'll have to be a paying member to take part in the restock. So if you currently are using the 30-day free trial, you'll need to make sure that you sign up for either a monthly plan for $13/month or snag a one-year membership for $98.

At this time, only the disc-based $500 PS5 has been confirmed for the sales event. That said, previous Walmart+ events have also included the PS5 Digital, so we wouldn't be surprised to see the $400 edition in the promotion, too.

In other PS5 restock news, you should soon have an opportunity to pick up a PlayStation 5 bundle featuring Horizon Forbidden West. The bundle went on sale in the UK recently and was briefly shown on PS Direct earlier this week before being removed from the site.

PlayStation 5 restocks don't pop up too often these days, and almost all of them sell out within minutes. However, Sony's sales projections for the console could mean that the PS5 will be easier to find in the coming months.