The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Walmart Announces Next PS5 Restock, But You'll Have To Wait A Bit
Walmart is hosting another event for Walmart+ members, and the PlayStation 5 will be included.
PS5 restocks pop up with little to no notice, but you'll have plenty of time to prepare for Walmart's next PlayStation 5 restock. The retailer is hosting another sales event that's exclusive to Walmart+ members on June 2, and PS5 consoles will be featured in the promotion. The sales event starts on June 2 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET.
As always with Walmart+ promotions, you'll have to be a paying member to take part in the restock. So if you currently are using the 30-day free trial, you'll need to make sure that you sign up for either a monthly plan for $13/month or snag a one-year membership for $98.
At this time, only the disc-based $500 PS5 has been confirmed for the sales event. That said, previous Walmart+ events have also included the PS5 Digital, so we wouldn't be surprised to see the $400 edition in the promotion, too.
In other PS5 restock news, you should soon have an opportunity to pick up a PlayStation 5 bundle featuring Horizon Forbidden West. The bundle went on sale in the UK recently and was briefly shown on PS Direct earlier this week before being removed from the site.
PlayStation 5 restocks don't pop up too often these days, and almost all of them sell out within minutes. However, Sony's sales projections for the console could mean that the PS5 will be easier to find in the coming months.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- 6 Free Games Are Available Now For Amazon Prime Members
- Xbox Games With Gold For May 2022: 3 Free Games Are Available Now
- PlayStation Plus Free Games For May 2022 Are Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- Get 10 Bizarre Steam Games For Just $5
- All The Free Games For PC, PlayStation, Xbox, And Switch Right Now
- Check Out Corsair's Impressive New Line Of Budget-Friendly Gaming Headsets
- 3 Xbox Games Are Free This Weekend, Including Civilization 6
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation