Wallace And Gromit Studio Hiring For A "Mad, Open-World" Game With A Major Publisher

Aardman, the acclaimed UK studio known for the Wallace and Gromit series, is making what sounds like a big and ambitious video game as one of its next projects, according to job listings.

TechRadar spotted multiple job postings that call for applicants to work on "visually unique games for PC and console," featuring humorous characters and the kind of "love and craftsmanship" that Aardman is known for. As for the new project specifically, a job ad for a level and narrative designer says it will be an "incredible, brand-new IP with a major publisher."

The successful candidate would work with Aardman to "build a mad, open world and fill it with compelling stories."

The new title is in the "beginning of pre-production," and the team already has a prototype in place. The job ad calls for a person to join the team and work together to "work out how to flesh it out into a full game."

"We'll be scoping out the size and structure of our world, the player journey from end to end, and the way we implement and explore our core, open-ended mechanics. As a title pushes into new design space within the 3D action-adventure genre, your ability to plan and document clearly will be crucial," reads a line from the ad.

In December 2020, Aardman announced a partnership with Bandai Namco for a new IP, but whether or not this is the same project remains to be seen. Aardman previously developed 11-11: Memories Retold with Bandai Namco.