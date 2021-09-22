Walking Dead's Negan And Maggie Come To Brawlhalla In Latest Crossover

The next crossover event for Ubisoft's popular fighting game Brawlhalla has arrived, with Negan and Maggie from The Walking Dead coming to the free-to-play game today.

Negan and Maggie are just the latest Walking Dead characters to come to Brawlhalla, joining Rick Grimes, Michonne, and Daryl Dixon. Ubisoft also announced that this week's "Brawl of the Week" is called The Walker Attack Game, which calls on players to fight never-ending waves of undead.

Negan comes to Brawlhalla with his barbed-wire baseball bat, Lucille, and a crowbar. Maggie, meanwhile, has her trademark machete and a collection of Molotov cocktails to use in battle.

You can buy Negan and Maggie for 300 Mammoth coins.

Some of the previous Brawlhalla crossovers included various WWE superstars like The Rock and John Cena, as well as Lara Croft, Po from Kung Fu Panda, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.