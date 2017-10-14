Vulpix Joins Build-A-Bear's Pokemon Plushie Line

All your fire-type cuddle dreams are about to come true. Vulpix joins Build-a-Bear's line of Pokemon plushies beside Meowth, Charmander, Pikachu, Squirtle, and Eevee.

Vulpix comes just a month after the release of Meowth's plushie. Fashioned in it's in-game likeness, this softer version Vulpix sports its six curled tails, but in a more convenient flat, fan-like form. You can check out its plush and the two outfits designed for it below.

The plush itself is $28 in stores. On online exclusive bundle includes a cape, pokeball sleeper, 6-in-1 Vulpix sound box, and a Build-a-Bear Workshop Vulpix trading card for $60. The cape and trading card are exclusive to the online bundle.

In December of last year, Build-A-Bear added Charmander to its line-up. Along with the plush, Charmander came with a sound chip, a Great Ball hoodie, and a Lucario hoodie.

Build-A-Bear also offers bears based on characters from popular franchises such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, My Little Pony, Minions, and Peanuts. You can get your hands on Vulpix online here. The website is also offering $20 for orders of two bundles or more.