Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 4 Trailer Promises Intergalactic War

Voltron: Legendary Defender is Netflix's update of the classic animated sci-fi show Voltron, and the fourth season hits the streaming service next month. A first trailer has been released, and it shows our five heroes gathering more allies to the Voltron Coalition to fight against Prince Lotor and the evil Galra empire. Check the trailer out at Entertainment Weekly.

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 4 premieres in its entirety on October 13. Ahead of that it will feature at New York Comic-Con, which runs from October 7-11. The show's cast once again includes former Walking Dead star Steven Yuen, alongside Josh Keaton, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Tyler Labine, and Kimberly Brooks.

In an interview with EW, joint-showrunner Joaquim Dos Santos spoke about the raised stakes for the characters in Season 4. "At the beginning, it was literally just the five paladins and Allura and Coran soloing this entire thing, [but] we've been building outwards," he said. "Now, it's growing and it's kind of getting to this fever pitch. This whole time Lotor is forwarding his plans. So, we're sort of seeing the next evolution of the series where the legend of Voltron has gone out into the universe now and it's amassing an army, a coalition against Lotor."

Voltron: Legendary Defender was the first show released following the deal struck between Netflix and DreamWorks Animation late in 2015. The original Voltron was a Japanese and American co-production that ran for three seasons between 1984 and 1986. The show was created from two Japanese shows--Beast King GoLion and Armored Fleet Dairugger XV--with new dialogue and storylines created for the American market. It proved hugely popular, spawning spinoff shows, comic books, and video games.