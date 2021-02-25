CoD Patch Notes PS5 State Of Play Today Fortnite Scan Server Fortnite Purple Pool Fortnite Throw Fruit Halo TV Show

Virtual Desktop Update Makes Wireless Streaming On Oculus Quest A Lot Easier

Virtual Desktop no longer needs a sideloaded patch to deliver wireless PC VR experiences to your Oculus Quest.

By on

Comments

If you recently picked up an Oculus Quest 2, you might have wondered how you can continue playing more graphically-demanding PC games wirelessly on the headset. Today, it got a lot easier, as Virtual Desktop's wireless streaming was reactivated on the Oculus Store.

Since the early days of the original Quest, Virtual Desktop has been the go-to app for streaming PC VR titles over Wi-Fi to the headset, letting you play even more games without the fuss of any wires. It was originally just another app available on the Oculus Store before the company blocked the app's ability to stream from a PC natively.

Since then, you've had to resort to a more complicated sideloading process to get it working, but today Oculus has relented. Virtual Desktop's latest version reactivates the native connection to you PC, meaning you simply need to purchase the app for $20 to play games like Half-Life: Alyx (GameSpot's Game of the Year in 2020), Boneworks, and more without a tether.

Guy Godin, Virtual Desktop's developer, was caught by surprise by the development. In an interview with UploadVR, Godin says he submitted the functionality for Oculus' early access program, App Lab. Instead of approving it there, Oculus let it go live on the main app store. It's a positive change for the app, even though Godin says that over 90% of Virtual Desktop owners already went through the hassle of setting up the sideload patch.

Regardless, it seems Oculus is happy that Virtual Desktop does to the Quest what it hasn't been able to since launch. There isn't a native solution from the Facebook-owned company yet, but you can still spend $80 on its Oculus Link cable if this wireless solution doesn't work out.

Click To Unmute
  1. Early Outbreak Mode Gameplay In Black Ops Cold War Season 2
  2. Call Of Duty Should Be Afraid Of Battlefield Again
  3. Star Wars Republic Commando - Official Announcement Trailer
  4. Outriders Game Demo Breakdown Livestream
  5. 10 More Times The Simpsons Predicted The Future (2020 & 2021)
  6. Paradise Lost - Official Story Trailer
  7. Subnautica Below Zero - Official Release Date Trailer
  8. Gnosia - Official Release Date Announcement Trailer
  9. Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition - Official Reveal Trailer
  10. Gods Will Fall - The Gods - Dev Diary
  11. My Hero One's Justice 2 – Official Tetsutetsu Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  12. American Horror Story: True Crimes That Inspired Murder House

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Half-Life: Alyx Review

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Half-Life: Alyx
BONEWORKS
PC
VR
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)