Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Trailer Shows Off The Game's New Dragon Engine-Powered Upgrades

Virtua Fighter 5 is making a comeback next month on PS4, in a new package that has completely remastered the original game using Yakuza studio Ryu ga Gotoku's Dragon Engine. If you're wondering what a 14-year glow-up looks like on a more modern console in comparison to the game's 2007 release on Xbox 360 and PS3, you can watch a new trailer below that highlights the more detailed character models and stages.

These upgrades have been applied to all 19 fighters, arenas, and cinematics ahead of Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown's launch on June 1. Not everyone's a fan of high-definition visuals though, and if you want to take the game all the way back to its arcade roots, there's an option available for a 1990s graphics mode:

If this looks like your type of game but funds are a bit tight currently, the good news is that Virtua Fighter 5's upgraded edition will make its day one debut on PlayStation Plus and will also be available through PlayStation Now. As a PS4 game, it's presumed that it'll be fully backward compatible with the PS5 console as well.

"This project started as a part of Sega's 60th Anniversary Celebration; it was made as a gift for our community," chief producer Seiji Aoki explained to GameSpot just before the game was revealed. "We want as many people to play it as possible. Launching on both PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now allows us to offer the definitive Virtua Fighter experience as an essentially 'free' game for millions of players around the world, many of whom may just be trying out the series for the first time!"

The rest of June's PS Plus offerings include cooperative spy adventure Operation Tango and space combat game Star Wars: Squadrons, while the deadline to grab May's current offerings, Battlefield V, Stranded Deep, and Wreckfest: Drive Hard Die Last, is starting to draw closer.