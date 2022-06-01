Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Gets A Tekken 7 Makeover Today

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattening your opponent.

By on

Comments

Crossovers aren't uncommon for fighting games these days, but Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown is about to take the concept to a whole other level with its Tekken 7 downloadable content that launches today.

Available for $10, the DLC essentially gives Sega's Virtua Fighter 5 a cosmetic makeover, reskinning it to look like Tekken 7. While the gameplay is still the same, you'll be able to slug it out in bouts that feature a Tekken-inspired user interface and various characters dressed up as Bandai Namco's iconic King of the Iron Fist brawlers.

Click To Unmute
  1. Free PlayStation Plus Games For June 2022 Leaked | GameSpot News
  2. Great Xbox Game Pass Games Not To Miss
  3. Air Twister Reveal Trailer
  4. Warhammer Skulls Showcase 2022 Livestream
  5. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Jotaro Kujo Character Trailer
  6. Diablo Immortal - Everything to Know
  7. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Jonathan Joestar Character Trailer
  8. Yomawari: Lost in the Dark - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch
  9. Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed - Release Date Trailer
  10. Genshin Impact Yelan Character Breakdown Trailer
  11. 20 Questions With Geoff Keighley
  12. 12 Biggest Game Releases For June 2022

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown x TEKKEN 7 Collaboration Pack

Some of the transformations shown off include Akira as Kazuya Mishima, El Blaze as King, Sarah as Nina, and Lau as Heihachi. To complete the Tekken revamp, there'll also be 20 background music tracks included and new titles in this DLC.

Virtua Fighter 5 launched a year ago, reviving the game using Yakuza studio Ryu ga Gotoku's Dragon Engine and added high-definition upgrades for all fighters, arenas, and cinematics. Sega hasn't committed to a Virtua Fighter 6 yet, and the company is busy focusing on Super Game projects, such as the upcoming Sonic Frontiers.

As for Tekken, an anime series adaptation will be punching its way onto Netflix later this year.

Most Anticipated PlayStation Games For 2022 And Beyond
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown
Tekken 7
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)