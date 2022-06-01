Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Gets A Tekken 7 Makeover Today

Crossovers aren't uncommon for fighting games these days, but Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown is about to take the concept to a whole other level with its Tekken 7 downloadable content that launches today.

Available for $10, the DLC essentially gives Sega's Virtua Fighter 5 a cosmetic makeover, reskinning it to look like Tekken 7. While the gameplay is still the same, you'll be able to slug it out in bouts that feature a Tekken-inspired user interface and various characters dressed up as Bandai Namco's iconic King of the Iron Fist brawlers.

Some of the transformations shown off include Akira as Kazuya Mishima, El Blaze as King, Sarah as Nina, and Lau as Heihachi. To complete the Tekken revamp, there'll also be 20 background music tracks included and new titles in this DLC.

Virtua Fighter 5 launched a year ago, reviving the game using Yakuza studio Ryu ga Gotoku's Dragon Engine and added high-definition upgrades for all fighters, arenas, and cinematics. Sega hasn't committed to a Virtua Fighter 6 yet, and the company is busy focusing on Super Game projects, such as the upcoming Sonic Frontiers.

As for Tekken, an anime series adaptation will be punching its way onto Netflix later this year.