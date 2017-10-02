Video Game Themes Are Now Lullabies With This New Music Album

A new video game music album is coming, but it might not be what you expect. "Prescription for Sleep: Fight For Your Dreams" is an album featuring video game music presented in lullaby form. It's all about helping people to chill, which is something we can definitely get behind.

From Scarlet Moon Records, the album contains 12 fully licensed tracks, including "jazzy lullabies" that you can use to help fall asleep or just relax. Featured on the album are artists such as Metal Gear Solid and Bayonetta composer Norihiko Hibino on saxophone and Etrian Odyssey and Persona Q performer Ayaki on piano.

Some of the tracks are from big-name games like Final Fantasy XV, Mega Man 2, Undertale, and Super Metroid. Check out the video above to hear a teaser for the Final Fantasy XV track, "Veiled in Black," while you can hear the full thing in the Bandcamp embed below.

Producer Jayon Napolitano spoke about "Veiled in Black" in the the album's liner notes, specifically regarding its themes and musical qualities.

"The premise of Final Fantasy XV is that a prince and his closest companions head out on a road trip to the wedding of the prince, but as they leave the crown city the evil empire invades and kills many of those closest to the prince," Napolitano said. "He has to find strength with his friends by his side and reclaim this throne."

"This battle theme plays when encountering the infantry soldiers from the evil empire who are in pursuit of the prince. It therefore has this sense of anger, frustration, and dread. There's still a lovely melody in here, and like most of Yoko Shimomura's work, there's some lovely piano work for AYAKI to work with. The themes can center around companionship, as the game is very much focused on the relationship between Prince Noctics and his friends."

You can see the full track listing below. Fight for Your Dreams goes on sale on October 10, and you can pre-order it now through Bandcamp. All of the music was arranged, performed, and recorded by Gentle Love, which is Hibino and Ayaki's performance name. The duo also organise and perform at the healthcare/wellness event, Music in Heaven.

Prescription for Sleep: Fight For Your Dreams Tracklist:

Veiled in Black (Final Fantasy XV) Boss (Mega Man 2) Megalovania (Undertale) Battle with the Four Fiends (Final Fantasy IV) Those Imprisoned by Destiny (Chrono Cross) Mini-Boss (Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island) Autobot-Decepticon Battle (Transformers: The Movie (1986)) Beasts as Black as Night (Wanderers from Ys: Ys III) Ornstein & Smough (Dark Souls) Intolerance (Raystorm) Mother Brain (Super Metroid) In a Better Place (Original)

"I've been wanting to create a volume dedicated to battle music for quite some time," Napolitano said. "I've been trying to increase the challenge factor with each installment of the series, and what better way to challenge Hibino-san and AYAKI than by taking some of the most intense music from videogames and having them transformed into lullabies? I thought it would be a unique way to celebrate the Halloween season. We hope you enjoy it!"

Fight For Your Dreams is the sixth in the Prescription for Sleep series, following Game Music Lullabies and Game Music Lullabies Volume II, along with albums specifically for Undertale and Secret of Mana. Scarlet Moon also released Prescription for Peace: Tribute to the Departed, which is a charity single dedicated to the late Nintendo president Satoru Iwata.