Video Game Orchestra Wins A Grammy For Cover Of A Kirby Song

It's been a pretty big couple of weeks for everyone's favorite pink mascot, Kirby. Not only did he just set off on a brand new platforming adventure with Kirby and The Forgotten Land, but now The 8-Bit Big Band has won a Grammy for a rendition of a song from one of his classic games from a bygone era.

The 8-Bit Big Band, a jazz orchestra known for reimagining a plethora of video game tunes, covered "Meta Knight's Revenge" from 1996's beloved Super Nintendo release Kirby Superstar. The band celebrated their win in a Twitter post on Sunday evening featuring a chant, "LONG LIVE VIDEO GAME MUSIC!!"

HOLY SHIT WE WON THE GRAMMY!!LONG LIVE VIDEO GAME MUSIC!! Thanks to everybody who’s ever listened to @the8bitbigband , ALL of artists who have contributed their time/talent and of course HUGE thanks to my co-arranger the one and only @Button__Masher !! MUCH LOVE! pic.twitter.com/4JTakDTPQC — The 8-Bit Big Band (@the8bitbigband) April 3, 2022

The 8-Bit Big Band has impressed in the past with covers of other classic video game tunes like "Zelda's Lullaby" from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, "Spring Yard Zone" from Sonic the Hedgehog, and many more. In February, they released a rendition of "Still Alive" from Valve's hit game Portal, which quickly rose to the top of their most-streamed songs.

