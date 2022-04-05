Video Game Orchestra Wins A Grammy For Cover Of A Kirby Song

The orchestra covered "Meta Knight's Revenge" from Kirby Superstar.

It's been a pretty big couple of weeks for everyone's favorite pink mascot, Kirby. Not only did he just set off on a brand new platforming adventure with Kirby and The Forgotten Land, but now The 8-Bit Big Band has won a Grammy for a rendition of a song from one of his classic games from a bygone era.

The 8-Bit Big Band, a jazz orchestra known for reimagining a plethora of video game tunes, covered "Meta Knight's Revenge" from 1996's beloved Super Nintendo release Kirby Superstar. The band celebrated their win in a Twitter post on Sunday evening featuring a chant, "LONG LIVE VIDEO GAME MUSIC!!"

The 8-Bit Big Band has impressed in the past with covers of other classic video game tunes like "Zelda's Lullaby" from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, "Spring Yard Zone" from Sonic the Hedgehog, and many more. In February, they released a rendition of "Still Alive" from Valve's hit game Portal, which quickly rose to the top of their most-streamed songs.

For more on Nintendo's adorable pink mascot, check out our Kirby and The Forgotten Land review, which we consider the best game in the character's long and storied history.

