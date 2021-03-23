Video Game Hall Of Fame Announces 2021 Finalists, Including Call Of Duty, Guitar Hero

The Strong Museum in Rochester, New York has announced the 12 finalists for this year's class in the World Video Game Hall of Fame, and they include some big names.

The 12 games to be nominated include Animal Crossing, Call of Duty, FarmVille, FIFA International Soccer, Guitar Hero, Mattel Football, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Pole Position, Portal, StarCraft, Tron, and Where in the World is Carmen San Diego?

Each game made an impact on the gaming industry and would be deserving of getting into the Hall of Fame, so it will be interesting to see which games make the cut when the inductees are announced on May 6.

The four inductees in 2020 included Bejeweled, Centipede, Minecraft, and King's Quest. You can nominate for future inductions, if there's a game you desperately believe deserves to be added to this list.

The World Video Game Hall of Fame opened at the Strong Museum in Rochester, New York in 2015 with the aim of honoring the best, most influential games ever. To enter the Hall of Fame, a game must have "enjoyed popularity over a sustained period and have exerted influence on the video game industry or on popular culture and society in general."

2021 World Video Game Hall Of Fame Nominees

Animal Crossing

Call of Duty

FarmVille

FIFA International Soccer

Guitar Hero

Mattel Football

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Pole Position

Portal

StarCraft

Tron

Where in the World is Carmen San Diego?

Previous World Video Game Hall Of Fame Inductees