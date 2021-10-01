Veteran EA Exec Blake Jorgensen Is Leaving The Company

Electronic Arts CFO Blake Jorgensen is stepping down from his post. EA announced in a filing that Jorgensen has begun the process of transitioning out of his role as CFO and COO, with the executive expected to officially depart EA in Summer 2022.

EA is beginning the search for a new CFO immediately, and this will include looking internally and externally for a new CFO. EA Chief Studios Office Laura Miele will take over as COO as the search gets underway for a new CFO.

In a blog post, EA CEO Andrew Wilson shared some context around Jorgensen's departure and some other high-level changes within the company's management as it looks to the future.

"As our industry grows, this is the time for us to push ourselves to continue innovating, to evolve, and drive transformation for our players. Our leadership team has been carefully evaluating the opportunities ahead, and today we are sharing some context on key changes we will make as we move forward," Wilson said.

Regarding Miele's promotion to COO, Wilson said, "There is no one that has deeper trust and respect across our company than Laura to lead this for us. Laura successfully led EA Studios with strong strategic and operational discipline, and she will bring that focus and rigor to the entire company as COO."

Additionally, Wilson confirmed that EA marketing boss Chris Bruzzo is becoming EA's new Chief Experience Officer. In that tole, Bruzzo will "build social ecosystems that forge stronger connections and create amazing player experiences in and around our games."

Here are some other announcements about EA's management structure going forward:

Mala Singh will continue in her role as Chief People Officer, driving how we build and support our incredible teams.

Ken Moss will continue as Chief Technology Officer to power our growth with continued focus on our technology platform and services.

Jake Schatz will continue as our Chief Legal Officer, guiding our evolution as a company through a shifting legal and public policy landscape.

"I am proud to be part of this amazing team at Electronic Arts. I look forward to sharing new accomplishments, and bringing great entertainment to even more players around the world," Wilson said.

One of EA's next big game is Battlefield 2042, which was recently delayed to November. An open beta for the military shooter kicks off on October 6.