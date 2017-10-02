Very Comfy-Looking Xbox Onesie Revealed, Themed Around Forza 7

Xbox Australia has revealed a second version of the Xbox Onesie, its absurd yet very comfortable-looking piece of clothing. This new version is themed around Forza Motorsport 7, with Microsoft driving to "make motorsport more comfortable than ever."

The Xbox Onesie: Forza Motorsport 7 Performance Edition, as it is really, actually called, is described as the "most advanced automotive gamewear ever created."

The limited-edition garment has big pockets (for controllers and smartphones) along with personalised Gamertag embroidery if you're lucky enough to get one.

Here's more on what's new with this Xbox Onesie, as written by Microsoft:

Fully breathable fabric that offers a stain proof gaming experience

A tighter, tailored fit, providing race suit performance from the comfort of the couch

Elasticated pockets, ensuring your devices stay secure – even when drifting

Forearm and backside padding, making even the longest stint a breeze

Built-in detachable hydration pouch with easily accessible mouthpiece – giving gamers access to their favourite drinks whilst laying down their lap time

Xbox Australia worked with Porsche on the Xbox Onesie, and also connected with Australian pro driver Chelsea Angelo and Carrera Cup champion Matt Campbell. You can see them wearing the Xbox Onesie in the image gallery above.

You can follow the Xbox Australia Facebook page for a chance to win one of the new Xbox Onesies.

The first Xbox Onesie was announced in August last year by Xbox Australia. You can learn more about it and see many pictures of it here. Xbox executive Aaron Greenberg modeled the garment for fans and said he never wanted to take it off.

Forza Motorsport 7 officially launches on October 3 for Xbox One and PC. The next Xbox console is the Xbox One X, which launches in November, priced at $500 US.