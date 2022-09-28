Verizon and Razer Are Making A 5G Handheld Mobile Gaming Device

There's another mobile gaming handheld on the horizon, and it's called the Razer Edge 5G. Made by Razer, Verizon, and Qualcomm, it's the first dedicated gaming device that will support 5G.

Razer Edge 5G is an Android streaming device that will allow people to stream games from consoles or the cloud, in addition to playing locally downloaded games. It's built on the Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 gaming platform, Qualcomm's gaming chip that was teased in December 2021.

BREAKING: @Verizon, @Razer and @Qualcomm are teaming up on the world's first 5G mobile gaming handheld—Razer Edge 5G! It will allow you to play your favorite games regardless of whether you are gaming in the cloud, on an app or streaming from your console. https://t.co/TYPw5xFyeF pic.twitter.com/F9Vg3CfABl — George Koroneos 🗿🍹 (@GLKCreative) September 28, 2022

Verizon will announce more details at RazerCon on October 15.

In comparison to the recently announced Logitech handheld, it looks like players can store games locally on Razer Edge 5G as opposed to Logitech G Cloud's heavy emphasis on streaming. Logitech's handheld also uses Qualcomm's tech, the Snapdragon 720G (SD720G)--a chip released in 2020 and used in smartphones like Oppo Realme 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A72. The price point, $350, for a not-very-exciting chip makes the Logitech G Cloud a hard sell as compared to the Steam Deck or even just using the iPhone and Razer Kishi combination.

We'll have to see the full list of features and a pricepoint to make a definitive judgement on how the Razer Edge 5G holds up against Logitech G Cloud and the Steam Deck.