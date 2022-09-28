Verizon and Razer Are Making A 5G Handheld Mobile Gaming Device

On the heels of the Logitech G Cloud announcement, another handheld gaming device has been teased.

By on

Comments

There's another mobile gaming handheld on the horizon, and it's called the Razer Edge 5G. Made by Razer, Verizon, and Qualcomm, it's the first dedicated gaming device that will support 5G.

Razer Edge 5G is an Android streaming device that will allow people to stream games from consoles or the cloud, in addition to playing locally downloaded games. It's built on the Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 gaming platform, Qualcomm's gaming chip that was teased in December 2021.

Verizon will announce more details at RazerCon on October 15.

In comparison to the recently announced Logitech handheld, it looks like players can store games locally on Razer Edge 5G as opposed to Logitech G Cloud's heavy emphasis on streaming. Logitech's handheld also uses Qualcomm's tech, the Snapdragon 720G (SD720G)--a chip released in 2020 and used in smartphones like Oppo Realme 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A72. The price point, $350, for a not-very-exciting chip makes the Logitech G Cloud a hard sell as compared to the Steam Deck or even just using the iPhone and Razer Kishi combination.

We'll have to see the full list of features and a pricepoint to make a definitive judgement on how the Razer Edge 5G holds up against Logitech G Cloud and the Steam Deck.

Best Phone Controllers For Diablo Immortal
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Gaming Tech
Mobile
Cloud Gaming hub
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)