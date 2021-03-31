Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage Delayed Again, But Not By Much

Sony's Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage has been delayed once again. The action superhero movie has been delayed by a week, and it's now due in theaters on September 24, 2021. Previously, it was slated to premiere on September 17.

This was the second one-week delay announced recently for a major movie, as Warner Bros. separately pushed its Mortal Kombat movie back by one week, to April 23.

It's been a long road for Let There Be Carnage, as the film was originally due to premiere on June 25 before it was moved to September 17, and now again to September 24.

The Venom sequel will once again feature Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and the voice of the Marvel alien symbiote Venom. Michelle Williams and Woody Harrelson will reprise their roles, with Harrelson stepping up from post-credits Easter egg to lead antagonist. Naomie Harris is also rumored to join the cast as Shriek, a sound-based villain and ally of Carnage. Riz Ahmed, who starred in the original Venom, won't be back for the sequel--for obvious reasons. Andy Serkis is directing.

Venom released in 2018 and grossed $856 million worldwide, becoming one of the biggest movies of the year and of all time. The film released to largely negative reviews, with our own review pointing out inconsistent CGI, shallow characters, and sidelined female characters despite being surprisingly funny and creative.