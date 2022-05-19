Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong Oedipus Puzzle Guide

The Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong Oedipus puzzle is a seemingly difficult riddle blocking Leysha’s path forward in Scene 7. You’re tasked with arranging a set of four swans in a certain order so the music box will play the right tune and unlock the way forward. As with most things in Swansong, the solution to the puzzle is hidden in (sort of) plain sight, but the clues are vague enough where it’s still easy to get stuck unless you approach it from the right angle. Here’s what you need to do.

Vampire Swansong Oedipus puzzle solution

The solution is in how you rotate the swans. They need to be facing the same direction Oedipus is pointing in the paintings they correspond with. From left to right and in terms of compass directions, they should be facing:

West

Southwest

South

Southeast

If you’ve been stuck trying to figure out where the actual hints are, the clues are in two spots hidden in the room. The first is a tape recorder you can insert tape n7 into to hear a message from Leysha’s psychiatrist. At the end of the tape is a sequence of notes you’re supposed to match with the swans.

The second, and much less clear, clue is on Richard’s computer, a blurb of text that says Oedipus will show you the way, if you can figure out the meaning. Lucky for you, you don’t have to brush up on your literature just to beat the game.

If you don't feel like finding the room's hidden clues, just make sure the swans are in these positions.

The names of the pictures correspond with specific swans and are based on the order of events in the Greek play Oedipus the King, but it’s essentially just contextual information. As long as the swans are positioned in the order above, you’re good to go.

Just bear in mind that finishing the puzzle will automatically progress the Scene forward towards the end. You won’t be able to do anything else, and the game will consider all incomplete side objectives as failed.

The good thing is, if you want to move forward and just deal with missed objectives later, that’s fine. As we mentioned in our Swansong beginner’s guide, you’ll mostly just miss out on some experience points.