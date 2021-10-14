Destiny 2 Haunted Sectors Guide Halo Series X Restock Animal Crossing Direct Metroid Dread Boss Guide Borderlands 3 Community Challenge PS5 Restock Tracker
Login / Sign Up

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Was Nearly Canceled After Its Last Delay

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 was saved by a single convincing pitch according to Paradox's CEO.

By on

Comments

While the future of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is unknown, the game almost didn't have one at all according to Swedish outlet Nyhetsbyrån Direkt. In its report, Paradox CEO Fredrik Wester said that there was a point during the game's transition between studios that "we were actually prepared to close the production completely."

According to Wester, who took Paradox's reins this past September after former CEO Ebba Ljungerud stepped down, the company was presented with a "pitch" that was "convincing enough to run." The direction this pitch left Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2's development in is a mystery, although it seems like a miracle that the game is still in development at all.

Click To Unmute
  1. Battlefield 2042 | Hazard Zone Official Trailer
  2. 9 Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting Back 4 Blood
  3. Call of Duty Cheaters Hit With Ricochet | GameSpot News
  4. Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Tower of Zot Warrior Gameplay
  5. DC Fandome Livestream (2021)
  6. Minecraft Live 2021
  7. Call of Duty: Vanguard | Zombies Reveal Trailer
  8. Rocket League Batman Haunted Hallows 2021 Trailer
  9. Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles | Launch Trailer
  10. 8 Minutes of Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Spider-Demon Boss Fights Gameplay
  11. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Look To Evolve Upon The Originals' Mechanics
  12. Reaper & Sage Hands-On | Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Preview

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 'Come Dance' Trailer

Since its announcement in April 2019, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has faced a troubled development cycle. The game was delayed once to 2020, then again to 2021, and was finally delayed indefinitely this past February. Bloodlines 2's last delay also came with news that the studio working on the game, Hardsuit Labs, would be taken off the project. Nearly eight months later, it's not clear what studio is currently developing the game, though Wester claimed in the report that it is "a very reputable and talented developer."

Soon after being taken off of development for Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, Hardsuit Labs went through a massive round of layoffs. Numerous developers, including a large amount of the studio's narrative department, were let go.

At the time of writing, it's not clear when Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 will be released or when the developer currently working on the game will be publicly revealed.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
PC
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)