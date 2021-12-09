Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt Gets Release Window At The Game Awards

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt swooped into The Game Awards with a new trailer and a launch window. Players can begin stalking their prey in Spring 2022.

Set in the same universe as the cult classic RPG, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt is a new, vampire-centric take on the battle royale genre. The game will debut on PlayStation 5 and PC. The trailer shows off a variety of combat styles, with guns, swords, hand-to-hand melee, and more. Players can also wield supernatural powers to take down their opponents or, more graphically, turn them into a fine red mist. Stealth also seems to be a viable option, with the trailer showing a sneaky player approaching an unsuspecting enemy from behind.

It remains to be seen whether Bloodhunt will slake the thirst of series fans, who are eager for news on Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. Announced in 2019, the long-awaited sequel was originally planned for a 2020 release date. But, after developer Hardsuit Labs was removed from the project, the launch was delayed indefinitely.

In its place, fans have received a series of visual novels, and now, a battle royale. Though it likely won't satisfy fans looking for a meaty RPG, Bloodhunt does seem to replicate the moody visual style and urban setting that Bloodlines was known for, with spooky graveyards, rain-slicked streets, and neon-drenched clubs.

The game is currently in early access, but we look forward to sinking our teeth into the full release next spring.