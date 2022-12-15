Vampire Survivors Patch Hits Alongside First DLC Legacy of the Moonspell

The latest Vampire Survivors patch adds a cute holiday-themed aesthetic touch, as well as plenty of quality-of-life fixes and features. It also paves the way for the game's first DLC, Legacy of the Moonspell, which brings a new stage, new characters, and more items to unlock.

The Vampire Survivors patch adds a Christmas tree skin for Peppino, along with various quality-of-life changes and bug fixes. For example, there is now an option to toggle maxed power ups, and treasure chests containing Arcanas are now purple. Fixes include removing the Floor Chicken requirement for Marrabbio and stopping an infinitely bouncing Carrello. The patch also adds support for the DLC. You can read the full patch notes on Steam.

As for the DLC, Legacy of the Moonspell adds a new stage, eight new characters, 13 new weapons (including evolutions), and six new music tracks. You can start the DLC if you have the Inlaid Library unlocked. The new stage will appear right next to it in the stage selection menu. You'll also find 17 new entries in the Unlock menu, to help you progress through the DLC's content, though there are secret spells that will unlock everything for you. The DLC usually costs $2, but currently has a launch discount which puts it at $1.79.

The new stage, Mt. Moonspell, is 25 times bigger than any previous stage and includes a variety of areas like an abandoned castle and a mountain village. Many of the new characters are part of clan Moonspell, whose mountain home has been overrun by oni and yokai. Miang Moonspell is a prodigy and the youngest of the Moonspell clan. Menya Moonspell is the clan's master, a wielder of mystic arts. Syutto Moonspell is an outcast, who practices dark new moon magic, but nevertheless battles the monsters of the night. New weapons like the Silver Wind or the Four Seasons unleash the powers of the moon and nature.

Vampire Survivors is one of the year's surprise hits, reaching massive popularity on both Xbox and Steam. The game also recently received a mobile port.