Vampire Survivors 1.0 Patch Notes: New Stage And Modes

Vampire Survivors, the hit indie game where you get to embody bullet hell, recently received a major 1.0 patch that adds a new stage, new modes, and Twitch integration.

If you've already unlocked all relics from version 0.11, you'll automatically get the Achievement The Eudaimonia Machine and the new stage.

The two new modes are Inverse and Endless. Inverse flips the stages' layouts upside down, gives bonus health and speed to enemies, but also gives you extra gold, luck bonus, and additional merchant items. Endless is a mode where enemies will resurrect and gain 100% health at the ending of a stage, creating a "cycle." After every cycle, enemies will deal more damage and their spawn rate will also increase. To unlock the Inverse mode, you'll need to obtain Gracia's Mirror. To unlock the Endless mode, you'll need the Seventh Trumpet.

There's also a couple tweaked achievements that fix current unlocks. Completing any 30 minute stage with Gallo or Divano unlocks the Bracelet, discovering every standard union and evolution unlocks Candybox, and evolving the Bracelet and Bi-Bracelet unlocks 500 gold. Mindbender also unlocks at 50 collection items instead of 100.

The new Twitch mode is an interactive setup where viewers in the chat can control certain options--like whether to reroll or banish and what special events happen.

Full Patch Notes

New Content

3 achievements to fix existing unlocks: Complete any 30 minutes stage with Gallo or Divano. [Unlocks: Bracelet] Discover every standard evolution and union. [Unlocks: Candybox] Evolve the Bracelet and then the Bi-Bracelet. [Unlocks: 500 gold]





4 new achievements: Find all the relics from all stages. [Unlocks stage: Eudaimonia M.] Obtain Gracia's Mirror. [Unlocks: Inverse Mode] Obtain the Seventh Trumpet. [Unlocks: Endless Mode] See the final fireworks. [Unlocks: Greatest Jubilee]

1 new event stage

1 new weapon

New skins for: Pugnala, Giovanna, Poppea, Concetta, and Mask of the Red Death.

New "Side B" soundtrack. Every Side B track unlocks together with the stage it belongs to.

New option for "blast processed" sound effects.

Added missing music tracks for Il Molise (and Boss Rash in 0.11.400)

Added 11 languages: French, Italian, German, Spanish, Polish, Portuguese, Turkish, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Korean, and Japanese.

Added Twitch integration: the chat makes decisions for you and triggers special events. Enable in Options by typing in the chat's name, no need to login or doing anything weird.

Inverse Mode

Stages layout is upside down (can be disabled in Options) plus minor visual changes depending on stage.

Gold gains are increased by 200%. Luck bonus of 20%.

Enemies start with +200% Max Health.

Enemies gain 5% Max Health every minute and and 1% movement speed every 2 minutes (cumulative with the Bone Zone enemy bonuses).

The merchant also sells: Skip, Banish, and Reroll (can carry up to 20) and 1 extra Arcana.

Endless Mode

The Reaper won't spawn at the final minute.

Reaching the final minute of a stage will make the enemy waves to restart from minute 0, completing a "cycle".

Enemies gain 100% of their base Max Health per cycle.

Enemies spawn frequency and amount is increased by 50% per cycle.

Enemies deal 25% more damage per cycle. The player's max damage cap is diminished by 1 per cycle.

The merchant respawns on every cycle and sells "+1 Revival" instead of Golden Eggs.

Achievement Tweaks:

Reduced level requirements for character achievements (reach LV 100 is now LV80, reach LV99 is now reach LV50)

Mindbender now unlocks at 50 COLLECTION items instead of 100

Tweaks: