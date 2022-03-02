Valve Has Multiple Games In Development Right Now

Is Valve finally working on a third mainline entry to any of its franchises?

By on

2 Comments

While they may not see the light of day for some time, Valve apparently has "multiple games" in development right now according to an interview conducted by Axios with Valve designer Greg Coomer.

In the interview, which mostly deals with Valve's newly released handheld console, the Steam Deck, Coomer touched on Valve's upcoming games. "There are multiple games in development right now at Valve," he said, "and I think they're pretty exciting ones."

Click To Unmute
  1. Elden Ring Creator Reacts To Difficulty Comments | GameSpot News
  2. 10 Things You Didn't Know In Elden Ring's Limgrave
  3. Everything We Want in a Bioshock Movie
  4. Elden Ring Beats Destiny 2 The Witch Queen | GameSpot News
  5. Opinion: The Witch Queen Is Destiny 2's Best Campaign Yet
  6. Ghostwire: Tokyo Prelude Visual Novel – Official Launch Trailer
  7. Grand Turismo 7 Review In Progress
  8. Kombinera Announcement Trailer
  9. Shadow Warrior 3 | Launch Trailer
  10. VALORANT - LET’S GO. // Episode 4: Act II Kickoff
  11. World Of Warcraft - Eternity's End: Raid Preview
  12. Young Souls - Release date trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Steam Deck Video Review

Valve is infamous for the infrequency with which it releases new games. Jokes about Half-Life 3 aside, (when's it coming, Gabe?) Valve's releases are truly few and far between. The company's latest major release was Half-Life Alyx, a VR exclusive that further fleshed out the long-running franchise's story.

For anyone wondering where Valve gets the money to create its own console when its releases are so few and far between, the company also owns and operates Steam, the largest video game marketplace on PC.

Valve does seem to be getting more comfortable with releasing games, however. Just yesterday, the studio released Aperture Desk Job, a Portal spin-off, to mark the launch of the Steam Deck. While the 30-minute-long free title isn't Portal 3, at the very least it's a new game in that universe.

As for what Valve may have in the works there are simply too many options to consider, most of which end with the number 3. Half-Life 3 has been eagerly awaited by fans for over a decade and seems even more probable thanks to Valve's Source 2 engine. At the same time, new entries in the Left 4 Dead, Portal, and Team Fortress franchises would send the entire games industry into a fit of excitement. We simply won't know what Valve has in store until the studio makes an announcement.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Join the conversation
There are 2 comments about this story
Load Comments (2)