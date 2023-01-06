Valve Could Allow Local Network Downloads For Steam Deck

It looks like Valve might enable local network downloads for Steam Deck, making it easier and quicker to get games on the handheld.

Pavel Djundik, creator of Steam DB, posted on Twitter that Valve had added more code related to moving files from the PC to Steam Decks through local networks. Djundik previously tweeted about Steam working on peer-to-peer downloads in October 2022.

As some Twitter users pointed out, it's like Warpinator--where users can send and transfer files over local networks--but for the Steam ecosystem.

Last Steam update added some strings for this:

> This feature allows your PC to transfer game files to and from other PCs or Steam Decks on your local network, reducing your Internet traffic while downloading or updating a game

Can limit to own devices, friends, or any user. — Pavel Djundik (@thexpaw) January 6, 2023

For now, Steam Deck downloads still need to be done through wi-fi, which for particularly large games, can take a long time. Or if you have more than one gamer in the house, the process takes even longer.

The Steam Deck is still relatively new, but there's definitely a second-generation Steam Deck planned. According to the designers who spoke to The Verge in an interview, they'd like to focus on improving the console's battery life and screen in the next iteration. It's unknown when we can expect to see the future V2 Steam Deck.

In other Steam news, Valve released the results of its 2022 Steam Awards. Elden Ring nabbed both Game of the Year and Best Game You Suck At. Outstanding Story-Rich Game went to God of War and Best Game On The Go went to Death Stranding Director's Cut.