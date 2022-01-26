Valve Announces Launch Plans For Steam Deck

Valve has announced that the Steam Deck will launch on February 25. In a blog post, Valve confirmed that those who reserved a unit will receive a confirmation by email that day, after which they will have 72 hours to purchase the handheld or give it up to the next person.

Steam Deck units will begin shipping February 28, and more confirmation emails will go out each week. Valve also announced that impressions of the Steam Deck from members of the press will begin to show up soon, and then more widely on February 25.

The Steam Deck was originally planned to be released in December, but Valve delayed the launch, citing component and manufacturing snafus caused by global supply chain issues. There are 64GB ($399), 256GB ($529), and 512GB ($649) models, with some additional perks coming with the pricier models (such as an anti-glare etched screen on the 512GB model, and a Steam Community bundle for the top two models).

