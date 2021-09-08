Valorant Update 3.05 Is Live, Patch Notes Detail Raze Nerf, New Fracture Map

Valorant 3.05 Update is now live, nerfing Raze, adding bonus battle pass XP, and adding the new map Fracture in its own playlist. Detailed on Valorant's website, the new patch also brings consistency to ability damage across all Agents.

The update makes changes to three Agents: Brimstone, Sova, and Breach, so that damaging abilities interact with physical objects consistently across the game. This makes it so players don't have to know how each damaging ability interacts with other Agents' abilities. For example, Brimstone's Orbital Strike now deals damage to Killjoy Nanoswarm, Cypher Trapwire, and more.

Episode 3 Act 2 goes live! Patch 3.05 brings ability damage updates for three Agents, Rank distribution adjustments, and new bonus XP for Premium Battlepass owners. Read it here: https://t.co/uhzXwjKn1P pic.twitter.com/4C4TndIMMN — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) September 8, 2021

Killjoy receives a slight balancing change, with the bullet tagging from her turret now slowing 29.5% instead of the previous 72.5%. Raze's Boom Bot now deals reduced damage but can be used more frequently. The max damage has been dropped from 125 to 80 and the minimum damage dropped from 50 to 30, but the cost has been reduced from 400 to 300.

The new map Fracture is now live, with a Fracture-only playlist available for the next two weeks so players can learn the map before it's added to Valorant's competitive mode. Also for competitive play, Immortal 1/2/3 ranks have been added back into the game. The ranked distributions have also been updated as developer Riot Games had previously detailed.

This update also adds a 3% battle pass XP boost for people who own the premium battle pass. This bonus XP does not apply to daily or weekly challenges, nor is it retroactive if you purchase the premium pass later in the season.

You can read the full Valorant 3.05 patch notes below or on the game's official website:

Valorant 3.05 Patch Notes

AGENT UPDATES

Brimstone, Sova, and Breach are all receiving consistency changes to ability damage. We want to reward those of you who are creative with the ability sandbox, using your tools to solve the obstacles other Agents are creating. To ensure this, physical objects across VALORANT need to interact in a reliable and consistent manner, so you can properly plan and execute without knowing ability-specific interactions.

BREACH

Aftershock (C)

Now deals damage to the following: Killjoy Alarm Bot Killjoy Nanoswarm Killjoy Lockdown Cypher Tripwire Reyna Leer Sage Barrier Orb Sova Recon Bolt KAY/O Zero/Point



BRIMSTONE

Orbital Strike (X)

Now deals damage to the following: Killjoy Nanoswarm Cypher Trapwire Sage Barrier Orb Sova Recon Bolt KAY/O Zero/Point



SOVA

Hunter's Fury (X)

Now deals damage to the following: Killjoy Nanoswarm Cypher Trapwire Sage Barrier Orb Sova Recon Bolt KAY/O Zero/Point



KILLJOY

Killjoy's Turret is a versatile ability that provides information, chip damage, and a powerful slow. While manageable during mid to later rounds, the Turret can be especially oppressive on pistol rounds down longer sightlines, where the tagging intensity combined with weapon spread makes it challenging to press forward. These changes aim to slightly tone down the Turret's ability to impede rushes, and give opponents more counterplay options.

Turret (E)

Bullet tagging reduced 72.5% slow >>> 29.5% slow

RAZE

The Boom Bots' ability to clear space, spot, and track opponents, as well as one-shot enemies with Light Shields, left you with limited options on how to counterplay--especially during low economy rounds. So, we're trading off reduced damage output for an ability cost reduction in order to introduce more Boom Bot counterplay options. This should also increase the frequency that Raze mains can use Boom Bot to create space.

Boom Bot (C)

Max damage reduced 125 >>> 80

Min damage reduced 50 >>> 30

Cost reduced 400 >>> 300

MAP UPDATES

NEW MAP: Fracture is live! See below for more info on the Fracture map rotation



COMPETITIVE UPDATES

Immortal 1/2/3 rank tiers are back! The Leaderboard will update to distinguish between those of you in each Immortal tier.

Updated Ranked grouping restrictions to accommodate return of Immortal 1/2/3: Diamond 1 → Immortal 1 Diamond 2 → Immortal 2 Diamond 3 → Immortal 3

Adjusted Competitive ranked distribution as detailed in a previous article

Fracture only queue! This queue is a standard, Unrated mode that will give players a chance to practice the new map before they see it in Competitive play. Fracture-only queue will be available for 2 weeks, afterwards Fracture will enter other modes, including Competitive.



PROGRESSION UPDATES

PREMIUM BATTLEPASS BONUS XP

Upgrading to the Premium Battlepass will grant a 3% XP boost toward Battlepass tier progression for all matchmade games until the end of Act II We believe the Battlepass experience is at its best when you're able to earn hype rewards as you unlock tiers, hitting major milestones and feeling good about what you've earned.

This is not retroactive, so upgrading early will give you access to the most amount of XP

The XP boost does not apply toward Daily or Weekly Missions

SOCIAL UPDATES

Updated AFK detection logic to deter players from farming Battlepass/Account Levels by AFKing in game modes like Deathmatch and Snowball Fight

PERFORMANCE UPDATES

Updated the ping calculation to exclude the server frame time.

Updated markers used by NVIDIA Reflex NVIDIA Reflex is used to reduce and measure rendering latency. This update should allow Reflex to better pace frames by adding present markers as well as fixes on some older markers.



BUGS

AGENTS

Fixed a bug where concurrent, overlapping ally and enemy Viper smoke could cause the nearsight and decay to never remove

Fixed a bug where Omen could become stuck in other objects if they were blocking the return location of From the Shadows

Omen will no longer equip his weapon slower than intended after casting Dark Cover

Astra will no longer equip her weapon slower than intended after exiting Astral Form

Fixed KAY/O's NULL/cmd waves from destroying the glass on Ascent

COMPETITIVE

Fixed a bug that would cause the Leaderboard to infinitely load when searching for a specific player.

ESPORTS FEATURES