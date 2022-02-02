Valorant Lunar New Year Event, Tigris Bundle and Patch 4.02 Detailed

Riot Games released a Lunar New Year event and patch 4.02 for Valorant this week. The event trailer, Enter the Tigris, details new cosmetics for weapons that certainly have a shimmer to them that’ll impress players. Additionally, we get a glimpse of what the Lunar New Year Pass includes, and some long-awaited yet minor fixes with the patch.

Much like when the Arcane event was happening during November 2021, the Lunar New Year Event features an exclusive, limited-time pass in which players can get themselves some free rewards. This includes titles, a Tiger spray, a Dumpling gun buddy, a card showing our favourite Agents sharing a meal, and Radianite Points.

The Lunar New Year Event also comes with a new featured bundle of skins, named Tigris. This includes skins for the Shorty, Spectre, Phantom, Operator, and melee. While the new weapon bundle isn’t live in the Valorant store yet, we can assume these will launch as soon as the current featured bundle of Protocol 781-A cosmetics expires on February 2, 2022.

As the Lunar New Year Pass has been rolled out, so has Patch 4.02. The patch includes both performance and social updates, which detail support for in-game overlays and a buff for AFK detection. Additionally, an issue where Killjoy’s Alarmbot and Turret could not be retrieved after being resurrected by Sage has now been fixed. Good news for Killjoy mains!