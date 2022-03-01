Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 Patch Notes Revealed, Details Much-Needed Yoru Buff

Riot Games has released the patch notes for Valorant Episode 4, Act II. The new season gives Yoru a much-needed overhaul, makes sweeping balancing adjustments to controller characters, and introduces a new battle pass.

The changes to Yoru are the star of the update. The duelist character has long been in need of an update. Though Yoru is marketed as an agent who can drift behind enemy lines with abilities geared towards stealth and misdirection, he hasn't been competitively viable for a while. His skillset just wasn't good at tricking or putting pressure on players.

Episode 4, Act II aims to change that, transforming Yoru with several welcome buffs. Adjustments to his Fakeout, Gatecrash, and Dimensional Drift abilities sound like they'll make Yoru a more promising pick for putting pressure on an enemy team via fakeouts and blinding flashes, while also affording him greater utility when it comes to teleporting and safely exploring behind enemy lines.

Only time will tell whether these adjustments will bring Yoru back up to a good place. As Riot has told GameSpot, balancing hero shooter characters is a science that requires live test subjects.

Alongside Yoru, several characters in the controller class are seeing some changes. Omen and Brimstone have been buffed, while Astra and Viper have been nerfed.

We've detailed the full Valorant Episode 4, Act II patch notes below. The update is now live, so these changes are already in effect.

Valorant Episode 4, Act II Patch Notes

Agent Updates

GENERAL Improved the system used to place abilities at targeted ground locations. This update should make it easier to find valid placement locations in tight spaces. These are the abilities affected: Omen's Shrouded Step Viper's pit Chamber's Trademark and Rendez-vous Every Killjoy ability Yoru's Gatecrash Sage's Barrier Orb

OMEN As strategic diversity in VALORANT evolved, Omen has struggled to find his place within the meta. Many of you enjoy his gameplay loop, but have found it increasingly difficult to justify his selection in higher tiers of play. We want to increase his reliability as a Controller by rolling back a selection of early nerfs to Dark Cover, and sharpen his combat-focused abilities. Dark Cover Cooldown decreased 40s >>> 30s Cost increased 100 >>> 150 Projectile Speed increased 2800 >>> 6400 Shrouded Step Cost decreased 150 >>> 100 Pre teleport delay decreased 1s >>> 0.7s Paranoia Added forward spawn offset, so players adjacent to Omen are not hit

BRIMSTONE Brimstone is in a healthy spot overall, but he wasn't performing well in scenarios where we think he should excel. The limitations on his smoke deployment and his Stim Beacon’s versatility were leaving him too constrained. With these changes, we're hoping Brimstone will be a competitive choice on a healthy portion of the map pool. Sky Smoke Deploy time decreased 2 >>> 1 second Deploy radius increased 5000 >>> 5500 Smoke height increased to match other Controllers Stim Beacon Now also applies a 15% speed boost in addition to RapidFire.

ASTRA With the mastery of Astra's play patterns over time, she’s become an overwhelming force in both coordinated and high MMR play. She's crowded out Brimstone and Omen by replicating their strengths and they simply couldn’t keep up with the map-wide impact of her utility. We're taking steps to create clearer relative weaknesses in an attempt to carve more space for our other Controllers. This starts by reducing her overall utility output and increasing her ability cooldown, in the hopes that this will increase the importance of each move she makes. Paired with this, we're taking the opportunity to provide some quality-of-life updates and bug fixes that we feel are long overdue. Stars Max Stars reduced 5 >>> 4 Cooldown on retrieving a Star increased 14 >>> 25 Astra can now pick up placed Stars during the Buy Phase to refund their charge immediately. Max distance of Star Placement increased 10000 >>> 30000 to allow her to place Stars across the furthest corners of maps. Gravity Well Cooldown Increased 25 >>> 45 Gravity Well Size Decreased 525 >>> 475 Gravity Well no longer affects anyone fully underneath the Gravity Well. Nova Pulse Cooldown Increased 25 >>> 45 Nova Pulse no longer affects anyone fully underneath the Nova Pulse. Nebula Cooldown Increased 14 >>> 25 Nebula cooldowns are now sequential instead of simultaneous Nebula size increased 410 >>> 475 Astral Form While in Astral form, pings are no longer blocked by level geometry that Astra cannot see Astra’s targeting ring in Astral form is reduced to one ring that reflects the now unified size of all her utility Astra’s targeting ring no longer randomly disappears when aiming across some map locations Increased the speed of the overlay that covers Astra’s screen when transitioning in and out of Astral form Fixed an issue where Stars were placed slightly above the location Astra was targeting.

VIPER We like Viper's hybrid Controller/Sentinel role on the roster, really. But her buffs and our newest map additions have turned her into a must-have Controller and best-in-class Sentinel in more situations than we think a dual-role Agent should fill. With the below changes, we hope to create stark decision points on when Viper should manage her fuel as well as provide clearer counterplay opportunities and attack windows for her enemies. Fuel Fuel drain increased 50% when Toxic Screen and Poison Cloud are both active. Viper's fuel bar now turns red when she does not have enough fuel to activate her abilities. Toxic Screen Cooldown after deactivating increased 6 >>> 8 Cooldown timer now starts when her smoke starts dissipating instead of when the deactivation telegraph plays. Deactivation delay decreased 1 >>> .8 Toxic Screen now has yellow lights that indicate when it is on cooldown Removed delay on Toxic Screen disabling when Viper is suppressed. Added a unique VO line that plays when her smoke is disabled by suppress. Poison Cloud Cooldown after deactivating increased 6 >>> 8. Cooldown timer now starts when her smoke starts dissipating instead of when the deactivation telegraph plays. Deactivation delay decreased 1 >>> .8 Poison Orb now has a yellow light to indicate when it is on cooldown. Removed delay on Poison Orb disabling when Viper is suppressed. Added a unique VO line that plays when her smoke is disabled by suppress. Snake Bite Duration decreased 6.5 >>> 5.5

YORU Yoru is here with a few more tools in his belt, ready to Gatecrash his way back into your hearts (WHO WROTE THIS?) Fakeout is now a mirror image of Yoru and should help with adding a way to punish deceived enemies. Gatecrash’s teleport beacon—now with the ability to fake the teleport cues—will allow Yoru to create pressure around the map, confusing enemies as they second guess their backline safety. Dimensional Drift now gives Yoru full vision and access to his utility, allowing him to take space with his team while creating pressure on the backlines. We’re happy to be able to lean heavy into Yoru’s deception fantasy and are excited to see him back in your hands! Fakeout Charges reduced from 2 >>> 1 Decoy HP: 150 Decoy is now a full running version of Yoru and can only be sent running forward Right -click to place a stationary marker for the decoy Reactivate similarly to footsteps to create the decoy that runs forward Upon taking damage from an enemy gun, the decoy winds up, turns towards the enemy that shot it, and explodes after a short delay. Enemies within the cone are flashed Gatecrash Charges increased from 1 >>> 2 Cost: 200 Credits Cooldown charge refresh removed, switched back to 2-kill reset Gatecrash can be faked by pressing F, while hovering over the beacon Fake teleport will play audio and portal visuals as if Yoru is attempting to teleport. Time it takes for teleport beacon has decreased 1.5 >>> 0.5 seconds Teleport beacon’s in-game audio while traveling reduced 22.5m>>>12.5m Teleport beacon’s speed has been increased 675 >>> 800 Upon activating a fake teleport, the beacon creates a small decal on the floor for 30 seconds to indicate location of the fake teleport Dimensional Drift Duration increased 8 >>> 10 seconds Yoru is not revealed to enemies Unequip delay time increased 0.6 >>> 1.2 seconds Yoru is now able to cast all utility out of his ultimate Yoru’s footsteps can now be heard within 15m of Yoru’s location Cast delay added upon casting Dimensional Drift, preventing the invulnerability frame on cast



Map Updates

ASCENT B orb can now be taken from the lower box (previously, you had to double jump up to the box to get it)

ICEBOX This set of Icebox updates are focused around B Site and adjusting some of the problem spaces throughout the map. Stay tuned for an upcoming article where map designer Joey Simas dives deeper into these changes and what we hope to see from Icebox in the near future. B GREEN Changes to B “Green” lane are focused on improving attacker options and making the space more comfortable to play in. Doorway from Attacker spawn building near Green lane moved to the first cubby. This is to give attackers a new way to approach B Green instead of having to enter from two similar positions. Green lane slightly widened. This is to make moving through this space more comfortable. Pocket in Green lane near Yellow extended. This is to make angles toward B Site and Snowman more clear and readable. B SITE REWORK The B Site rework is focused on adding more importance to controlling the site when attacking and making engagements around the site more manageable. Yellow container adjusted and new stack of crates added. As players have settled into Icebox we’ve noticed a lot of rounds revolve around anchoring down behind yellow during post plant situations. This change should allow Yellow to retain some power while adding more value to holding space on the actual site. Lower container removed and geometry adjusted into a cubby facing Green. Doorway on the upper container widened and it’s position adjusted. This should allow players to better isolate fights around the site and make utility usable more meaningful. Outer wall on B site and crane structure brought in toward the site. Narrowing the site allows for more controllers to comfortably use their utility without having to worry about gaps. Building in Back B closed off. We want to encourage attackers to push further and hold more space. Closing off this building should allow players to better anchor themselves in Snowman. It should also better highlight using B Fence to cut off rotations. Plant zone on B site adjusted. This change is to encourage more spike plant diversity while retaining some safer defaults to work with. You can now also plant on the bridge from kitchen to upper container as well. MID The changes to mid are aimed at adjusting lines of sight and making these spaces more comfortable to play in. Back wall in Kitchen adjusted. This change should help moving through this space feel more comfortable and allow players to more easily clear this space. Crates added to Orange lane to block line of sight from under tube to danger. Boiler ramp geo simplified and slightly narrowed. Smokes will now fully cover Boiler and players should find head peaks from ramp more predictable. A Site A Site can feel overwhelming for defenders so these changes should give them some new options and allow them to better isolate Attacker angles. Cover on back A site adjusted. This change should give Defenders a little extra space to anchor on. Head peak on attacker side pipes removed. Where Attackers can peak from on A Site can feel overwhelming. This change should allow Defenders to better isolate where threats can come from. Doorway into A lowered to prevent foot shot on players on top of screens.



Competitive Updates

Introducing initial testing of a new “deterministic map system” in LATAM. The goal of this system is to increase the variety of maps that players will encounter. If there are no issues, we plan to activate this system (explained below) for all regions within the next few days/week. Although this is LATAM region only, we are including it here as a heads up if we decide to expand. Stay tuned to the official VALORANT channels for updates.

Deterministic map selection follows 3 rules when picking a map, after players have been selected to play a match.

The system will look at all maps players have played over the last 5 maps for that mode.

The system will remove any maps that a player has played twice in the past 5 maps.

The system will pick the least played map. If all maps have been removed due to the “Twice Played” rule, those maps will be added back to the pool and the least played map will be picked.



Bugs