Valorant Agent Astra Comes To Game Alongside Battle Pass On March 2

Riot Games has revealed a new agent for Valorant, Astra, who will be able to cause chaos with astronomy-themed attacks and a powerful Gravity Well ability. The agent, originally from Ghana, acts as a controller in matches and should help to keep the other team from making coordinated strikes. She'll be live in the game on March 2.

One of the most unique aspects of Astra is her ability to soar above the map in order to get a better perspective, though you'll be leaving her actual, physical body at risk of being attacked while you do so. Using her Astral Form, she's able to place down stars that can then be turned into a Nebula, powerful Nova Pulse, or a Gravity Well that traps and damages those caught inside.

A new battle pass is also on the way, giving you more cosmetic unlockables for Valorant's characters. It costs 1,000 VP, with the paid track giving you a Prism III Axe melee, Cavalier Vandal, Cavalier Operator, Make Some Noise spray, and Versus // Sova + Cypher card. A few freebies are available, too, including a Prism III Classic pistol and a Dumpster Fire spray.

As with Astra, the battle pass will be available on March 2. Valorant is free-to-play and only available on PC, and it received a substantial update earlier this month. Patch 2.03 added a new mode called Escalation, tweaked several agents' abilities for balancing, adjusted weapons, and squashed bugs for a better experience. Thus far, it isn't clear if Escalation will be a permanent mode yet.