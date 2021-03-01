Valorant Adds New Prime Skins Set Tomorrow, Includes Karambit Knife

Alongside the new character Astra and battle pass, Valorant is also adding one more thing on March 2. The game is getting Prime//2.0, a Prime skin set designed as an evolution of the original, complete with new skins and features for several weapons.

Available in a bundle for 7,100 VP (the separate components are 11,825 on their own), the new Prime set includes the Phantom, Frenzy, Bucky, and Odin weapons, along with a karambit-style melee weapon. If you've played Splinter Cell Blacklist or have seen The Raid 2, it's the famous Indonesian Asian knife with a deadly curved blade. The version included with this set isn't quite as drastic a curve as some we've seen, but its golden blade should strike fear into your enemies.

Prime//2.0 skins

You'll also get a gun buddy, card, and spray as part of the bundle, and there are seven levels that add things like gold, green, and red variants.

Riot Games' goal with designing the new Prime set was to evoke the look and clean, futuristic design of a hypercar. These include the exhaust ports on the weapons themselves, which are based on car exhaust in very expensive vehicles, according to senior weapons artist Chris Stone.

The color scheme in Prime//2.0 is different than the first set, as well, with a focus on black, gold, and white. It's designed to feel distinct enough from the original to feel like an evolution while still looking like it belongs under the Prime banner. This and the Glitchpop sets are the last ones Riot has planned for now, according to Stone, as the team wants to gather more feedback from players before it commits to anything else.

For more on Valorant, check out Astra and see what's included in the new battle pass.