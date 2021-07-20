Valorant 3.02 Patch Notes: Revamped Clipping, Volume Slider Bug Fixed

Valorant update 3.02 is out, and it makes some tiny but significant additions to the game, per its patch notes. For one thing, Riot has rebalanced the way that clipping is calculated, meaning that player models and the like should no longer phase through thin walls quite as frequently.

The biggest gameplay change comes in the form of yet another small Sage shift. Players can no longer create a barrier between the pyramids on the Breeze map to create a small sliver of space that players can use to create an unintended line of sight. Additionally, Raze's Boombot can no longer be placed through some walls.

The patch also includes several important bug fixes, particularly one that causes the team voice volume slider to reset to 50 again and again. This one was noted by fans, so it's nice to have it fixed. In the text of the update, Riot notes that it is still monitoring the effect that new agent KAY/O has had on the game's competitive meta since he was added in early June.

Valorant 3.02 Patch Notes

GAME SYSTEM UPDATES

Changes made to how clipping is calculated, which should result in less clipping overall in your gameplay Yes, things are still going to clip, but you will see a noticeable lack of hands, melees, abilities, and general effects poking through thin walls.



SOCIAL UPDATES

Added a space between the Match Rank and Leaderboard Ranking for Immortal+ rankings in the Hover Card UI

BUG FIXES

Agents

Sage can no longer place her Barrier Orb between the pyramids on Breeze to create a sliver peek “Sliver peek” refers to a very small gap created by sandwiching two things and creating an advantageous line of sight.

Fixed KAY/O’s textures applying themselves to weapons when he is re-stabilized during NULL/cmd(X)

Removed the ability to place Raze’s Boombot through some walls

Social