Valorant 3.01 Patch Notes: Many Bugs Squashed

Valorant's 3.01 update is out, and it fixes a number of bugs, including one that let Sage place her barrier on projectiles.

Valorant's 3.01 update is live on all platforms, and it makes some minor shifts to the game in the wake of the major changes that the game's 3.0 patch brought forth. In particular, it fixes a nasty bug that allowed Sage to place Barrier Orbs on projectiles in the air, as well as some unintended use cases across the board.

The patch also fixes a bug that allowed Skye to activate her Guiding Light flash while suppressed, as well as the ability to heal KAY/0 while he's downed as part of his NULL/CMD ultimate. Also, some griefers were apparently exploiting the chat color options to impersonate system messages, so that's been fixed as well.

Valorant patch 3.0 made a number of wide-ranging changes to the game, including changing how fast signature abilities charge and revamping the cost of most abilities in the game. It also reconfigured the accuracy of all weapons while walking and running, as well as changing the cost of many of those weapons.

Valorant 3.01 Patch Notes

BUG FIXES

Agents

  • Sage’s can no longer place Barrier Orb on some projectiles while they’re in the air
  • Fixed bug where Skye was able to activate the flash of Guiding Light while suppressed
  • Fixed the ability to heal KAY/O while downed in NULL/CMD
  • Fixed Sova’s Recon Bolt projectile from looking deployed for enemies when flying through the air

Social

  • Fixed a bug where you were able to abuse text chat colors to impersonate system messages
  • Fixed a bug where the invite button UI overlapped with Defender Coach UI in Custom Games
  • Fixed bug where names were appearing as question marks if you had the “Use Generic Names for Players Outside my Party” setting turned on

Progression

  • Fixed alignment issues in Observer view
  • Fixed Account Leveling issue where some of you got a lower level than intended
    • If impacted, you will receive your correct Account Level and will keep the AP gained while playing at the incorrect level.
  • Fixed visual issues affecting Account Leveling at the End of Game screen

