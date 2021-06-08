Fortnite Season 7 Apple iOS15 Reveal Battlefield 6 Reveal New Animal Crossing Seasonal Items E3: Dragon Age 4 Best Buy Razer Sale

Valorant 2.11 Patch Marks Return Of Single-Agent Replication Mode

The patch will also make minor adjustments to the game's performance and kill a few bugs.

Riot Games has released the patch notes for Valorant's 2.11 update, with the biggest change being a return for Replication.

Replication mode--first introduced as part of patch 2.09 in mid-May--is a variant of the normal Valorant experience where every player on a team controls the same agent. Agents are chosen via team voting before each match begins and remain the team's agent until the end of said match. Replication mode also lasts fewer rounds than standard Valorant--best-of-nine with 80-second rounds--and also gives teams a set number of credits for gun purchasing instead of basing credits on performance.

The 2.11 patch also improves framerate for medium and high-spec machines, adds a search bar to the game's leaderboard to let players search for others by name, and fixes a few small bugs including one involving Reyna's buy phase.

The complete patch notes, as provided by Riot, are below.

VALORANT 2.11 PATCH NOTES

COMPETITIVE UPDATES

  • Added a Leaderboard search bar to help you find players by name

MODES UPDATES

  • Replication is back as part of our modes rotation and will replace Escalation for now

PERFORMANCE UPDATES

  • Improved Client framerate by 1% on average for medium to high spec machines by optimizing abilities, equipment, and weapons in your inventory
  • Optimized Agent and Environment mesh clipping calculations

GAME SYSTEM UPDATES

  • Fixed fonts for various regional languages to improve readability
  • Updated ping wheel and radio wheel to ignore non-movement inputs while the wheel isdisplayed
  • Fixed an animation issue with abnormal hand positions while equipping weapons

BUGS

Agents

  • Fixed an issue where Reyna couldn’t sell then rebuy Dismiss ability during Buy Phase

Competitive

  • Fixed a bug that was causing an infinite load symbol while viewing a friend’s career.
  • Fixed several Leaderboard UI bugs
