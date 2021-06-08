Valorant 2.11 Patch Marks Return Of Single-Agent Replication Mode

Riot Games has released the patch notes for Valorant's 2.11 update, with the biggest change being a return for Replication.

Replication mode--first introduced as part of patch 2.09 in mid-May--is a variant of the normal Valorant experience where every player on a team controls the same agent. Agents are chosen via team voting before each match begins and remain the team's agent until the end of said match. Replication mode also lasts fewer rounds than standard Valorant--best-of-nine with 80-second rounds--and also gives teams a set number of credits for gun purchasing instead of basing credits on performance.

The 2.11 patch also improves framerate for medium and high-spec machines, adds a search bar to the game's leaderboard to let players search for others by name, and fixes a few small bugs including one involving Reyna's buy phase.

The complete patch notes, as provided by Riot, are below.

VALORANT 2.11 PATCH NOTES

COMPETITIVE UPDATES

Added a Leaderboard search bar to help you find players by name

MODES UPDATES

Replication is back as part of our modes rotation and will replace Escalation for now

PERFORMANCE UPDATES

Improved Client framerate by 1% on average for medium to high spec machines by optimizing abilities, equipment, and weapons in your inventory

Optimized Agent and Environment mesh clipping calculations

GAME SYSTEM UPDATES

Fixed fonts for various regional languages to improve readability

Updated ping wheel and radio wheel to ignore non-movement inputs while the wheel isdisplayed

Fixed an animation issue with abnormal hand positions while equipping weapons

BUGS

Agents

Fixed an issue where Reyna couldn’t sell then rebuy Dismiss ability during Buy Phase

Competitive