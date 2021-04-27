Valorant 2.08 Patch Notes Detail Addition Of Newest Map Breeze, Custom Games Update

Riot Games has released the full patch notes for Valorant's 2.08 update, with the biggest addition being a brand-new map that turns 5v5 into fun in the sun.

Breeze is the new map coming in the 2.08 update, billed as being "set on a remote island distinguished by its bright, playful, and colorful environment, with wide open spaces and opportunities for long range encounters." Breeze will debut in an Unrated (Valorant's version of unranked or casual play) queue where only the new map will be playable for two weeks.

Other changes coming to Valorant in the 2.08 update include Coach slots in Tournament matches--which allow a player to choose a team and observe it in a live match--as well as a new warning system for first-time offenders of the Valorant Code of Conduct.

The full patch notes as written by Riot Games are available below.

MAP UPDATES

BREEZE

Introducing the newest map, Breeze, to the Valorant map pool. Breeze is set on a remote island distinguished by its bright, playful, and colorful environment, with wide open spaces and opportunities for long range encounters. Breeze will launch alongside a Breeze-only Unrated queue that will remain active for two weeks. More details on this queue can be found in the Competitive Updates section below.



COMPETITIVE UPDATES

Added a Breeze-only Unrated queue for those who want to grind our new map Breeze will also be available in the standard queues for Deathmatch, Spike Rush, and Escalation as well as Custom games. This queue will only be active for two weeks. During this two week period, Breeze will not be available in the standard Unrated or Competitive queues. Following this period, the Breeze-only queue will be disabled and Breeze will then become available in the existing Unrated and Competitive queues.

Reminder! This is the last Act to work for your Episode 2 Rank Reward, awarded after the end of Act III.

GAME SYSTEM UPDATES

Coach slots have been added to Tournament Mode Custom Games We’re very excited to introduce Coach slots to Tournament Mode games! This is only the beginning of our work on Coaches, and while functionality will be limited to start, we have plans to expand the capabilities available to coaches during a match. We look forward to evolving the role of coaches and working on this feature in partnership with coaches from the VCT ecosystem.

Coach slots Current Functionality: Coaches can spectate Tournament Mode games and are locked to observing the team chosen in the custom game lobby. Coaches cannot use Map Pings, Team Chat, or Voice Chat in-game. Coaches can use All Chat and Party Chat to allow for cases where they may need to communicate with a Tournament Moderator. Coaches can pause a match in cases where that functionality is allowed to players.



QUALITY OF LIFE

HRTF

We've heard your requests (and where they came from)! Weapon drop sounds have been added to HRTF.

SOCIAL UPDATES

Reporter Feedback has been added into the game

Those of you who make reports against disruptive players that get actioned on will now be notified.

Thanks for helping make Valorant a better place for everyone and keep those reports coming :)

Warnings are now enabled for first-offenders who need to be reminded of the in-game code of conduct. No excuses for bad behavior now!

Wild Rift players will now appear on the social panel

BUGS

AGENTS

Fixed Killjoy’s Turret and Alarmbot icons disappearing when disabled

Fixed Astra and Brimstone’s smokes from blocking flashes even when you are not fully inside them

Fixed Viper’s Toxic Screen going longer than intended when it passed through the teleporter on Bind

Fixed Viper’s Poison Cloud pickup distance being 200 instead of the intended 400

Improved performance of Astra’s Nebula VFX on low settings

MODES

Fixed a bug where, in Spike Rush, picking up the weapon upgrade orb with the Operator equipped would cause you to lose your Operator and receive nothing to replace it

Now, you will keep your Operator, and will be granted a random secondary slot weapon.

COMPETITIVE