Valkyrie Elysium Releases For PS4, PS5 In September, Steam Later This Year

A new Valkyrie Elysium trailer dropped late last night, showing off more of the game in action, and confirming a PS4 and PS5 release date of September 29.

The game will also be coming to Steam at a slightly later date, arriving on the storefront November 11. First announced back in March, the Valkyrie title, now an action-RPG, is drawing on Norse mythology set "in a world on the brink of destruction."

Not only that, but a digital port of the PSP game Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth is also releasing September 29, for PS4 and PS5. Lenneth is a port of the original game, first released on the PS1, with full motion video having been added to story events in the game, replacing the anime scenes.

Valkyrie Elysium will also have a Digital Deluxe Edition available on all platforms. The PS4 and PS5 Deluxe Editions include 72-hour early access to the full game, an in-game item with a mouthful of a name--Svartaljr: Sword of the Goddess of the Underworld--and a digital version of Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth too. And preordering the game for console will also give players the in-game item Alscir: Sword of the God of Light. Buying the PS4 version will also get you access to the PS5 version too.

The Steam Deluxe Edition only seems to include the Svartaljr in-game item, so it doesn't appear that Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth is coming to Steam at this point in time. Though preordering the game on Steam does still provide 72-hour early access, and original wallpapers.

Gameplay still looks much the same as it did in the original reveal trailer, though it does seem like you'll have some companions joining you in combat throughout the story.