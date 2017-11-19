Valkyria Chronicles 4 Announced For PS4, Xbox One, And Switch

Valkyria Chronicles 4 is coming in Spring 2018.

Valkyria Chronicles 4 - Announcement Trailer
The next Valkyria Chronicles game has been announced. Valkyria Chronicles 4 is due out in Spring 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, publisher Sega announced today.

The game is set in a fictional version of Europe in World War II, according to Kotaku. The game features a fix of turn-based and shooting elements as you take part in various battles. You play a handful of characters, including the "eager, young Commander Claude Wallace, engineer/heavy weapons extraordinaire Riley Miller, hotheaded Darcsen Raz, ice-cold ace sniper Kai Schulen, and more."

A press release goes on to say that all of these characters will "experience the painful realities of war..."

Valkyria composer Hitoshi Sakimoto is coming back to again do the music for Valkyria Chronicles 4. A teaser website for the game has opened, but there isn't much on it. For now, you can check out the first trailer embedded above.

The Valkyria Chronicles series started in 2008 with Valkyria Chronicles for PlayStation 3, followed by a PSP sequel in 2010. The Japan-only Valkyria Chronicles 3 followed for PSP in 2011; it was not released in English, but fans took matters into their own hands.

