Mortal Kombat Review Fujifilm Switch Printer Warzone Nuke Event Warzone Patch Notes Black Ops Cold War Patch Notes Nier Replicant Review

Valheim's Troll To Get More Swole

In an upcoming update, Valheim will get graphical overhauls to a few enemies including the troll and two of the bosses.

By on

Comments

Valheim developer Iron Gate has teased an upcoming update that will include graphical updates to some enemies and bosses. The studio is keeping some of the cosmetic changes under wraps for now, but it has shared an image of the newly refined troll with better muscle texture. That's right: troll got swole.

Aside from more defined musculature, the new troll model also includes more hair and nails. As part of the announcement, Iron Gate also said there will be graphical updates to the second and third bosses, giving their old models some "new fresh looks" and better matching the overall art design vision. These are said to be coming in the next patch, but no timing was announced.

Just look at this beautiful bastard.
Just look at this beautiful bastard.

Finally, the announcement also included very, very teaser-y teasers with sneak peaks for the more ambitious Hearth and Home update. That included two tightly cropped screenshots, teasing that the second is "a pretty big part of the update, with many new items relating to it."

The Hearth and Home update will focus on base-building, with more ways to customize and expand your strongholds. Iron Gate has said it is working on more crafting assets, so we can probably expect elements like additional doors, walls, and roofing materials, along with more activities to do around the house. The update is also said to expand significantly on the food system.

Valheim has been a breakout star on Steam this year, to the surprise of Iron Gate and publisher Coffee Stain. The publisher says it plans to follow a similar model going forward, based on that success. For more, check out our full array of Valheim walkthroughs and guides.

Click To Unmute
  1. MLB The Show 21 | PS4 Pro Vs PS5 Graphics and Loading Comparison
  2. Call Of Duty’s New Warzone Map: Everything You Should Know
  3. Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Cinematic Trailer
  4. COD Warzone Verdansk 84 Cinematic Cutscene
  5. MotoGP 21 - Launch Trailer
  6. Call of Duty Warzone - Official Verdansk ‘84 Trailer
  7. CoD Warzone Getting A New Map Today?
  8. Biomutant - World Gameplay Trailer
  9. Tales of Arise - Gameplay Showcase
  10. Call of Duty Warzone - Official "Squad Up The World" Season 3 Live Action Trailer
  11. Apex Legends – Legacy Launch Trailer
  12. Nier Replicant ver.1.2474487139 Review

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Valheim Viking Guide For Beginners

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Valheim
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)